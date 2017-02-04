Windy City Edges out Westchester for Second Straight Night

February 4, 2017





Westchester, NY- The Windy City Bulls (12-16), presented by BMO Harris Bank, the official NBA Development League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, knocked off the Westchester Knicks for the second time in as many days, earning a 105-99 victory Saturday evening at the Westchester County Center.

Windy City was led by Portland Trail Blazers assignment Jake Layman who finished with 19 points. Also on assignment from the Trail Blazers was Tim Quarterman who added nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Bulls received significant contributions off of the bench from guards Aaron Thomas (18 points, seven rebounds, five assists) and Wesley Saunders (16 points, nine rebounds) while starting forward Alfonzo McKinnie contributed 15 points and nine rebounds.

Westchester (13-17) received a game-high 20 points from Von Wafer and Damien Inglis added 18 points.

Windy City came out of the gates strong, taking a 30-21 lead after the first quarter and extending it 43-27 on a layup by Alec Brown with 6:10 remaining in the half. A 16-4 run by Westchester pulled the Knicks within four points at halftime.

Both teams exchanged leads in the third period before a driving layup by Wafer put Westchester ahead 83-78 early in the fourth quarter.

Windy City began to chip away and back-to-back buckets from Saunders and McKinnie put the Bulls ahead for good with 3:41 remaining. A three-point shot after the final media timeout pushed Windy City ahead 97-92 as they held on for their second straight victory.

The Bulls were coming off of a thrilling overtime victory against the Knicks on Friday night behind a 34 point, 14 rebound and nine assist performance from Chicago Bulls assignment Denzel Valentine. Valentine was recalled to Chicago prior to Saturday's contest.

Windy City returns home on Tuesday, February 7 against the Grand Rapids Drive for Luvabulls Night at the Sears Centre. For more information visit WindyCityBulls.com.

