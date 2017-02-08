Windy City Bulls Roll Past Grand Rapids Drive

February 8, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - New York Red Bulls News Release





Hoffman Estates, IL- The Windy City Bulls (13-16), presented by BMO Harris Bank, the official NBA Development League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, exploded for 47 points in the fourth quarter, rolling past the Grand Rapids Drive 131-114 Tuesday night at the Sears Centre Arena en route to a third straight victory.

Jarell Eddie scored 21 of his season-high 31 points in the fourth quarter to lead Windy City. Alfonzo McKinnie (20 points, 13 rebounds) and Will Bynum (13 points, 11 assists) each earned a double-double while Portland Trail Blazers assignee Jake Layman added 19 points.

Grand Rapids (16-17) received a game-high 35 points from Jordan Crawford and teammate Kevin Murphy tallied 34 points and eight rebounds.

The first half featured four lead changes before Windy City took a 55-53 advantage into the locker room at the break.

The Bulls pushed out to an 81-68 lead on a three-point shot by Tim Quarterman with 3:44 left in the third quarter but Grand Rapids clawed back into the game, pulling within 94-93 with 9:13 to play in the fourth quarter. The Bulls responded, as Eddie converted on all six of his three-point attempts in the final quarter leading Windy City to a third straight victory.

The win avenged an earlier loss to the Drive this season, as Grand Rapids previously knocked off Windy City 121-91 on December 14.

Windy City continues a three-game home stand when they return to action Thursday night at the Sears Centre Arena against Raptors 905 on Chicago Bulls night. For more information, visit WindyCityBulls.com

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from February 8, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.