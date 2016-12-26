Windy City Bulls Release Devon Brooks

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO Harris Bank, the NBA Development League Affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, announced today that the team has waived guard Devin Brooks. The roster now stands at 10.

