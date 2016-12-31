Windy City Bulls Fall to Maine Red Claws in New Year's

Portland, ME- The Windy City Bulls (6-10), presented by BMO Harris Bank, the official NBA Development League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, lost a New Year's Eve matinee 117-106 to the Maine Red Claws at the Portland Expo Building. The Red Claws, the NBA D-League affiliate of the Boston Celtics, improved to 12-7 with the victory.

Windy City was led by guard Aaron Thomas who scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds while newly acquired guard Will Bynum, an eight year NBA veteran, finished with 20 points and 10 assists in his Windy City debut.

The Bulls received major contributions off of the bench from Ferrakohn Hall and Alfonzo McKinnie as Hall poured in a season-high 18 points while McKinnie finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Red Claws were paced by Demetrius Jackson who scored a game-high 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting from the field. Abdel Nader added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Windy City, who entered action after an eight-day layoff, got off to a hot start in the first quarter building an eight-point lead before Maine responded in the second quarter where they outscored the Bulls by eight and took a 55-50 lead into the locker room at the half.

Maine continued to roll in the third quarter, growing the lead to 73-55 at the 6:08 mark before Windy City started to chip away. The Bulls managed to pull within single digits in the fourth quarter, but Maine held on for the victory.

Windy City wraps up a three-game road swing on Tuesday at Fort Wayne before returning home to the Sears Centre Arena for a back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday night at 7 PM. For tickets and game information visit WindyCityBulls.Com.

