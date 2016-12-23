Windy City Bulls Acquire Will Bynum

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO Harris Bank, the NBA Development League Affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, have acquired guard Will Bynum (6'0/185/Georgia Tech). The roster now stands at 11.

Bynum, an eight-year NBA veteran, has had stints with the Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards. He was most recently with the Atlanta Hawks during the 2016-17 NBA pre-season. The Chicago native has appeared in 360 NBA games over his career with averages of 8.1 points and 3.3 assists per game. His best season came in 2009-10 when he averaged 10 points and 4.5 assists per game for the Detroit Pistons.

Bynum won the 2005-06 NBA Development League Rookie of the Year award for the Roanoke Dazzle and was twice named an All Star for the Chinese Basketball Association, where he played for the Guangdong Southern Tigers during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

