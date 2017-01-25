Windy City Bulls Acquire Jarell Eddie in Trade with Austin Spurs
January 25, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - New York Red Bulls News Release
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO Harris Bank, the NBA Development League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, have acquired guard Jarell Eddie from the Austin Spurs in exchange for Hollis Thompson. The acquisition is pending the completion of physicals.
Eddie (6'7/220/Virginia Tech) has appeared in 25 games for the Spurs this season averaging 11.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. He played in 26 games for the Washington Wizards during the 2015-16 season averaging 2.4 points per game.
Eddie will be available when the Bulls return home for a doubleheader this Friday and Saturday night at the Sears Centre Arena with both games scheduled for 7 PM. For more information visit WindyCityBulls.com.
Cedric Quackenbush | Windy City Bulls Manager of Communications & Community Relations Phone: 847-396-9308 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway Hoffman Estates, IL 60192 The NBA D-League Affiliate of the Chicago Bulls
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Major League Soccer Stories from January 25, 2017
- Individual Tickets for All Houston Dynamo Home Games on Sale Now - Houston Dynamo
- Columbus Crew SC Signs Midfielder Abuchi Obinwa & Acquires Cristian - Columbus Crew SC
- Whitecaps FC proud to support seventh annual Bell Let's Talk Day - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Former Fire Defender Gehrig in Camp as Coaching Trialist - Chicago Fire
- Windy City Bulls Acquire Jarell Eddie in Trade with Austin Spurs - New York Red Bulls
- Revolution Acquire Slovenian Defender Antonio Mlinar Delamea - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.