Windy City Bulls Acquire Jarell Eddie in Trade with Austin Spurs

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO Harris Bank, the NBA Development League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, have acquired guard Jarell Eddie from the Austin Spurs in exchange for Hollis Thompson. The acquisition is pending the completion of physicals.

Eddie (6'7/220/Virginia Tech) has appeared in 25 games for the Spurs this season averaging 11.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. He played in 26 games for the Washington Wizards during the 2015-16 season averaging 2.4 points per game.

Eddie will be available when the Bulls return home for a doubleheader this Friday and Saturday night at the Sears Centre Arena with both games scheduled for 7 PM. For more information visit WindyCityBulls.com.

