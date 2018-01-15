Win Streak Snapped for Solar Bears in 4-2 Loss at Greenville

News Release

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears (16-17-4-1) could not complete a comeback after giving up three first-period goals as they saw their three-game win streak come to an end in a 4-2 loss to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (18-16-2-1) on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Orlando\'s loss, in addition to Atlanta\'s 3-1 defeat at South Carolina, means the Solar Bears remain tied in points (37) with Atlanta for fourth in the South Division; Orlando is seeded fifth as a result of tiebreaking procedures.

SCORING SUMMARY: Orlando: Joe Perry (Martins Dzierkals), Sam Jardine (Todd Skirving, Kyle Rankin). Goaltender: Cal Heeter (30/33). Greenville: Jack Nevins (Chad Duchesne, Derek Sutliffe), Branden Troock (Matt Prapavessis, Shane Walsh), Joe Houk [PP] (Caleb Herbert, Austin McKay), Joe Basaraba [EN]. Goaltender: Ty Rimmer (32/34).

ON THE SCORESHEET: Joe Perry netted his fifth of the season to get Orlando on the board exactly two minutes into the second period after Martins Dzierkals stole the puck from a Greenville defender in the right wing corner following a face-off in the offensive zone. Martins Dzierkals extended his point streak to four games (2g-4a) as a result of his assist on Perry\'s goal. Sam Jardine tallied his first goal of the season at 19:57 of the third period. Todd Skirving earned the primary assist on Jardine\'s goal. Kyle Rankin returned to the lineup for Orlando after missing the previous three games and was credited with an assist on Jardine\'s goal. Cal Heeter took the loss for Orlando, making 30 saves on 33 shots against.

NOTABLES: Perry, Jardine and J.J. Piccinich led the Solar Bears with five shots on goal.

Orlando completes its weekend series of games when they battle the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.

THREE STARS: 1) Ty Rimmer - GRN. 2) Matt Prapavessis - GRN. 3) Jack Nevins - GRN.

