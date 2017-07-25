Win Streak Ends with 12th Inning Loss

News Release

GREENSBORO --The Asheville Tourists saw their six game winning streak come to a halt on Monday night when the Greensboro Grasshoppers used a 12th inning walk-off Home Run to hand the Tourists a 4-3 loss. It is the second game the Tourists have lost in the 12th inning this year.

Neither team could do anything offensively after the sixth inning. With the score tied 3-3 after both teams hit a lead-off Home Run in the sixth, Asheville and Greensboro went quiet at the plate. The Tourists put one runner on base over the final six innings; Max George was hit by a pitch but was caught stealing two pitches later. The Grasshoppers earned a lead-off walk in the eighth but did not score. Finally, in the bottom of the 12th, J.C. Millan squared up a Heath Holder offering and hit it over the right field wall for the game-winning Home Run.

Greensboro took a 1-0 lead on Corey Bird's first inning single. They added a second run in the third on a Bird RBI groundout. Asheville tied the game in the fourth when Carlos Herrera hit a two-run single into left center.

Vince Fernandez gave the Tourists a short lived lead with a lead-off Home Run in the top of the sixth. Greensboro's Trenton Hill tied the game with a lead-off Home Run of his own in the sixth. Following Hill's Home Run, the next hit by either team was Millan's walk-off Home Run in the 12th.

Tyler Nevin finished 3-for-5 for Asheville while Matt Dennis, Julian Fernandez, and Juan Pena all pitched effectively out of the Tourists bullpen. Alejandro Requena did not factor in the decision as the right-hander tossed six innings and gave up three runs, two earned.

The Tourists can still manage a series victory with a win on Tuesday afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled to be thrown at noon.

