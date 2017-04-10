Willy Garcia Named IL Batter of the Week

News Release

UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC-- Charlotte outfielder Willy Garcia, who hit .533 (8-for-15) with two home runs, nine runs scored, and four RBIs over four games last week, was named as the International League's Batter of the Week for the period of April 6-9, as announced by the International League of Professional Baseball Clubs, Inc. this morning.

Over the course of the four-game week, Garcia hit safely in all four games to help lead the Charlotte Knights to their first 4-0 start since the 2011 season (5-0). Garcia began the week with a two-hit night on Thursday, followed that up with a hit and three walks on Friday, and then added a home run in back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday. The Dominican native has walked six times in four games and owns a .667 on base percentage through the first week.

Claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on January 6, 2017, Garcia is in his first season in the Chicago White Sox organization. The 24-year-old spent the entire 2016 season with the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates) and hit .245 with six home runs and 43 RBIs in 129 games. He led all International League outfielders in games played (128) and assists (17). For his efforts in the field last season, he was named as the Indianapolis Indians Defensive Player of the Year.

The red-hot Charlotte Knights hit the road tonight to open a four-game road series against the Durham Bulls from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC. Pre-game radio coverage of tonight's 6:05 p.m. game begins at 5:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action. The Knights return home to BB&T Ballpark on Tuesday, April 18th to open up a six-game homestand.

