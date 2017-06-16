Williamsport Ready to Debut Ballpark

News Release

Williamsport's BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, home of the New York-Penn League's Williamsport Crosscutters, is getting set to debut over $4 million in renovations to the 91 year old facility. The Cutters open their 2017 home schedule on June 20 when they host the State College Spikes at 7:05pm.

The ballpark upgrades include; * Loggers Landing, a new $1.1 million premium deck that features, full concessions, waitress service and the Millionaire's Row Bar * New individual seats in both levels of the seating bowl * New MLB quality safety netting for the protection of all fans in the seating bowl * New, expanded and relocated dugouts * The relocation of bullpens to behind the outfield fences * A new playing surface with upgraded drainage and irrigation, installed and paid for by Major League Baseball

"When our group took over ownership of the Crosscutters in 2014 we committed to changing the fan experience and we are so proud of this incredible renovation to the ballpark" said Peter Freund, Principal Owner. "To literally replace every seat in the stadium and build a brand new premium deck was no small task but to do so in conjunction with MLB, which has brought us a new field, new dugouts and new protective netting is beyond exciting!"

The playing surface upgrade is in preparation for the MLB/Little League Classic between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals which will take place on August 20 at the newly renovated facility. That regular-season game will be broadcast on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.

BB&T Ballpark, opened in 1926, is the second-oldest MiLB facility currently operating in America and was voted the Best Short-Season Ballpark by readers of BallparkDigest.com in 2016.

