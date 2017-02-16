Williams Reassigned to Missouri

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (Febr uary 16, 201 7 ) - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers announced today goaltender Stephon Williams has been reassigned to the Missouri Mavericks (ECHL) by the New York Islanders.

A season-year pro, Williams played 22 games with the Sound Tigers this season, going 6-13-0 with a 2.98 goals-against-average and .892 save percentage. The 22-year-old added one shutout on Dec. 3, 2016 against Binghamton with a career-high 37 saves.

Williams split his rookie season between Bridgeport and Missouri in 2015-16. He posted a 15-13-1 record in 29 games with the Sound Tigers along with a 2.77 goals-against-average and .899 save percentage. In addition, Williams notched a 2-3-2 record with a 2.91 goals-against-average and .892 save percentage in seven games with the Mavericks last season.

A native of Fairbanks, Alaska, Williams played three seasons at Minnesota State University - Mankato prior to turning pro. He went 51-24-5 with a 2.01 goals-against-average and .917 save percentage in 82 career appearances.

The 6'3, 196-pound netminder was selected in the fourth round (#106 overall) by the Islanders in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

