Wilkes-Barre/Scranton splits first weekend out of All-Star break

February 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





Penguins (34-10-3-0) coming off of impressive 7-1 victory over division rival

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Feb. 3 - PENGUINS 2 vs. St. John's 5

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton got offensive contributions from two defensemen, but it wasn't enough to beat the visiting St. John's IceCaps. Ethan Prow scored his first pro goal, and Derrick Pouliot cashed in on the power play for the Penguins.

Saturday, Feb. 4 - PENGUINS 7 vs. Lehigh Valley 1

In the Phantoms' first trip to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza this season, the Penguins shut them down with a convincing 7-1 victory. Eleven different Penguins recorded a point, while Sahir Gill, Tom Kostopoulos, Kevin Porter, Garrett Wilson and Josh Archibald all had multi-point performances. Archibald tied a career-high with three points (2G-1A), and posted his team-leading third shorthanded goal.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Feb. 8 - PENGUINS vs. St. John's

The IceCaps return to face the Penguins for the fourth time this season and final regular season meeting in franchise history. St. John's leads the season series, 2-1-0-0, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 17-5-1-0 all-time against the IceCaps.

Friday, Feb. 10 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

The resurgent Hershey Bears come to Northeast PA to take on the Penguins. After starting the New Year 2-6-2-1, the Bears have now won four-straight. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton holds a big advantage in the season series, winning seven of nine meetings so far.

Saturday, Feb. 11 - PENGUINS vs. Binghamton

The Penguins have gone 4-1-0-0 against the Senators this season as the two teams prepare for their sixth and final meeting of the year. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton won the last head-to-head, 6-2 at Binghamton. Saturday's game is also the Penguins' Military Appreciation Night.

Ice Chips

- The Penguins are 10-2-1-0 when coming off of a loss this season.

- The Penguins are 15-1-1-0 in the second game of back-to-backs.

- Team captain Tom Kostopoulos played in his 600th game with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday, becoming the 14th person in league history to appear in 600+ contests with one club.

- Friday's game was Steve Oleksy's 500th professional game. Oleksy has played in four different leagues over the course of his career (NHL, AHL, ECHL, IHL).

- Rookie Teddy Blueger has nine points (2G-7A) in his last eight games.

- Josh Archibald is the first Penguin to have three shorthanded goals in a season since 2013-14 (Brian Gibbons, Dominik Uher).

- David Warsofsky leads the entire AHL with a plus-31 rating.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pt%

1. PENGUINS 47 34 10 3 0 71 .755

2. Lehigh Valley 45 30 13 2 0 62 .689

3. Providence 46 26 12 5 3 60 .652

4. Hershey 47 24 13 7 3 58 .617

5. Bridgeport 44 26 16 1 1 54 .614

6. Springfield 45 17 20 6 2 42 .467

7. Hartford 47 17 25 3 2 39 .415

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Jake Guentzel*^ 33 21 21 42

Tom Kostopoulos 47 17 19 36

Oskar Sundqvist 41 14 19 33

David Warsofsky 32 9 24 33

Garrett Wilson 47 11 17 28

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Tristan Jarry 29 20-8-1 2.24 .920 1

Casey DeSmith* 17 13-2-2 2.26 .913 0

* rookie

^ currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Feb. 8 St. John's Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Feb. 10 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 11 Binghamton Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mon, Jan. 30 (C) Carter Rowney Recalled by PIT

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

DATE LOCATION TIME

Wed, Feb. 8 Pre-game Mohegan Sun Arena 10:00 a.m.

GAME Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Thu, Feb. 9 Practice Mohegan Sun Arena 11:30 p.m.

Fri, Feb. 10 Pre-game Mohegan Sun Arena 10:00 a.m.

GAME Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 11 Pre-game Mohegan Sun Arena 10:00 a.m.

GAME Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sun, Feb. 12 DAY-OFF

Mon, Feb. 13 Practice Mohegan Sun Arena 10:30 a.m.

- penguins -

