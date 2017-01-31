Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has dominant January, cruises into All-Star break
January 31, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has dominant January, cruises into All-Star break
Penguins (33-9-3-0) get set for a six-game home stand out of the break
Weekly Rewind
Wednesday, Jan. 25 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Syracuse 2
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton prevailed in a tight game thanks to David Warsofsky's heroic overtime effort. The game-winning goal came with just 1.2 seconds left in the extra frame.
Friday, Jan. 27 - PENGUINS 3 at Utica 2
In their first meeting of the season, the Penguins downed the Comets, 3-2. Kevin Porter, Tom Sestito and Cameron Gaunce each recorded two assists in the contest, but Casey DeSmith stole the show with his 27 save effort in the win.
Saturday, Jan. 28 - PENGUINS 6 at Binghamton 2
Teddy Blueger and Dominik Simon both had three-point nights as the Penguins rolled into the All-Star break. Three points for Blueger established a new career high. Kostopoulos scored to reach his 500th AHL point.
Monday, Jan. 30 - AHL ALL-STAR CHALLENGE
Clark Donatelli's Atlantic Division All-Stars surrendered only two goals in regulation over the four-game three-on-three tournament, but fell 1-0 (shootout) in the championship game to the Central Division.
The Week Ahead
Friday, Feb. 3 - PENGUINS vs. St. John's
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's first game after the break sees the IceCaps come to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for the first time this season. The two teams split two contests on The Rock back in December.
Saturday, Feb. 4 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley
Lehigh Valley was victorious in the teams' last game on Jan. 20 and is 2-0-0-0 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. These two beasts of the East are meeting for just the third time this season with eight more matchups to come.
Ice Chips
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ended the month of January with a 12-2-0-0 record. It was the best the Pens have ever done in Jan. and tied the club record for wins in one month (March, 2008).
- Team captain Tom Kostopoulos became the 91st player in AHL history to achieve 500 career AHL points.
- David Warsofsky's goal on Wednesday with 1.2 seconds left in overtime is the latest OT game-winner scored in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton history
- Warsofsky finished fourth in the CCM Hardest Shot event at the AHL All-Star Skills Competition, unleashing a 98.4 mph slap shot.
- Tristan Jarry allowed only one goal on seven shots faced during the AHL All-Star Challenge. He had the best goals against average of the eight goalies in the tournament (0.33).
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pt%
1. PENGUINS 45 33 9 3 0 69 .767
2. Lehigh Valley 43 29 12 2 0 60 .698
3. Providence 45 25 12 5 3 58 .644
4. Bridgeport 42 25 15 1 1 52 .619
5. Hershey 44 21 13 7 3 52 .591
6. Springfield 43 16 19 6 2 40 .465
7. Hartford 45 16 24 3 2 37 .411
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Jake Guentzel*^ 33 21 21 42
Tom Kostopoulos 45 15 18 33
Oskar Sundqvist 39 14 19 33
David Warsofsky 30 9 24 33
two players tied
26
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Tristan Jarry 27 19-7-1 2.21 .921 1
Casey DeSmith* 17 13-2-2 2.26 .913 0
* rookie
^ currently with Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Fri, Feb. 3 St. John's Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Feb. 4 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Wed, Feb. 8 St. John's Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Thu, Jan. 26 (C) Carter Rowney Recalled by PIT
Thu, Jan. 26 (D) Steve Oleksy Reassigned to WBS
Fri, Jan. 27 (C) Carter Rowney Reassigned to WBS
Man, Jan. 30 (C) Carter Rowney Recalled by PIT
PRACTICE SCHEDULE
DATE LOCATION TIME
Wed, Feb. 1 ALL-STAR BREAK
Thu, Feb. 2 Practice Toyota SportsPlex 12:00 p.m.
Fri, Feb. 3 Pre-game Mohegan Sun Arena 10:00 a.m.
GAME Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Feb. 4 Pre-game Mohegan Sun Arena 10:00 a.m.
GAME Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sun, Feb. 5 DAY-OFF
Mon, Feb. 6 Practice Mohegan Sun Arena 10:30 a.m.
Tue, Feb. 7 Practice Mohegan Sun Arena 10:30 a.m.
- penguins -
