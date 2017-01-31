Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has dominant January, cruises into All-Star break

January 31, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has dominant January, cruises into All-Star break

Penguins (33-9-3-0) get set for a six-game home stand out of the break

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Jan. 25 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Syracuse 2

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton prevailed in a tight game thanks to David Warsofsky's heroic overtime effort. The game-winning goal came with just 1.2 seconds left in the extra frame.

Friday, Jan. 27 - PENGUINS 3 at Utica 2

In their first meeting of the season, the Penguins downed the Comets, 3-2. Kevin Porter, Tom Sestito and Cameron Gaunce each recorded two assists in the contest, but Casey DeSmith stole the show with his 27 save effort in the win.

Saturday, Jan. 28 - PENGUINS 6 at Binghamton 2

Teddy Blueger and Dominik Simon both had three-point nights as the Penguins rolled into the All-Star break. Three points for Blueger established a new career high. Kostopoulos scored to reach his 500th AHL point.

Monday, Jan. 30 - AHL ALL-STAR CHALLENGE

Clark Donatelli's Atlantic Division All-Stars surrendered only two goals in regulation over the four-game three-on-three tournament, but fell 1-0 (shootout) in the championship game to the Central Division.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Feb. 3 - PENGUINS vs. St. John's

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's first game after the break sees the IceCaps come to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for the first time this season. The two teams split two contests on The Rock back in December.

Saturday, Feb. 4 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley was victorious in the teams' last game on Jan. 20 and is 2-0-0-0 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. These two beasts of the East are meeting for just the third time this season with eight more matchups to come.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ended the month of January with a 12-2-0-0 record. It was the best the Pens have ever done in Jan. and tied the club record for wins in one month (March, 2008).

- Team captain Tom Kostopoulos became the 91st player in AHL history to achieve 500 career AHL points.

- David Warsofsky's goal on Wednesday with 1.2 seconds left in overtime is the latest OT game-winner scored in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton history

- Warsofsky finished fourth in the CCM Hardest Shot event at the AHL All-Star Skills Competition, unleashing a 98.4 mph slap shot.

- Tristan Jarry allowed only one goal on seven shots faced during the AHL All-Star Challenge. He had the best goals against average of the eight goalies in the tournament (0.33).

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pt%

1. PENGUINS 45 33 9 3 0 69 .767

2. Lehigh Valley 43 29 12 2 0 60 .698

3. Providence 45 25 12 5 3 58 .644

4. Bridgeport 42 25 15 1 1 52 .619

5. Hershey 44 21 13 7 3 52 .591

6. Springfield 43 16 19 6 2 40 .465

7. Hartford 45 16 24 3 2 37 .411

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Jake Guentzel*^ 33 21 21 42

Tom Kostopoulos 45 15 18 33

Oskar Sundqvist 39 14 19 33

David Warsofsky 30 9 24 33

two players tied

26

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Tristan Jarry 27 19-7-1 2.21 .921 1

Casey DeSmith* 17 13-2-2 2.26 .913 0

* rookie

^ currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Feb. 3 St. John's Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 4 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Wed, Feb. 8 St. John's Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Thu, Jan. 26 (C) Carter Rowney Recalled by PIT

Thu, Jan. 26 (D) Steve Oleksy Reassigned to WBS

Fri, Jan. 27 (C) Carter Rowney Reassigned to WBS

Man, Jan. 30 (C) Carter Rowney Recalled by PIT

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

DATE LOCATION TIME

Wed, Feb. 1 ALL-STAR BREAK

Thu, Feb. 2 Practice Toyota SportsPlex 12:00 p.m.

Fri, Feb. 3 Pre-game Mohegan Sun Arena 10:00 a.m.

GAME Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 4 Pre-game Mohegan Sun Arena 10:00 a.m.

GAME Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sun, Feb. 5 DAY-OFF

Mon, Feb. 6 Practice Mohegan Sun Arena 10:30 a.m.

Tue, Feb. 7 Practice Mohegan Sun Arena 10:30 a.m.

- penguins -

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.