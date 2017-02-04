Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Defeated by St. John's, 5-2

February 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Mike McCarron recorded three points (1G-2A) and Daniel Carr netted a pair of goals to lead the St. John's IceCaps to a 5-2 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena At Casey Plaza.

The Penguins (33-10-3-0) suffered their first loss on home ice this calendar year, and had a five-game home winning streak snapped in the process.

The IceCaps wasted little time in finding the back of the net, as Ryan Johnston beat Tristan Jarry on the first shot of the night just 62 seconds into the game.

The Penguins answered back quickly, though, as Ethan Prow found the back of the net for his first pro goal 2:37 into the first period.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took a 2-1 lead after Derrick Pouliot ripped a shot from the point off of a pass from Sahir Gill at the 11:35 mark of the first period. The power play marker was Pouliot's third goal of the season and gave the Penguins defenseman a three-game point streak.

That was all of the offense the Penguins would muster, though, and the IceCaps tallied four straight goals.

Carr tied the game at 2-2 by victimizing the Penguins after an icing call 14:53 into the second period. McCarron gave the IceCaps their second lead of the game off of an offensive zone face-off after an icing, making it 3-2 at 4:57 of the third period.

Carr later added his second goal of the game, a power play tally with six minutes remaining. Before former Penguin Bobby Farnham rounded off the scoring with an empty netter at 19:08 of the third frame.

Jarry stopped 22 of 26 shots while manning the crease for the Penguins, while Lindgren stopped 25 of 27 shots in the win for the IceCaps.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 4, for the first visit of the season by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Saturday's contest against the Phantoms is also the Penguins annual "Pink in the Rink" breast cancer awareness night. The teams will be facing off on pink ice at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, and fans can buy a special ticket package with a portion of their purchase going to the American Cancer Society.

Individual game tickets for tomorrow's game and all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Penguins ticket packages, including 12-game and 10-voucher flex packs, are available directly through the Penguins offices by calling (570) 208-7367.

