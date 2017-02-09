Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Defeated 4-0 by St. John's

February 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins were handed a 4-0 loss by the St. John's IceCaps at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Wednesday night.

Despite outshooting their opponent 31-26, the Penguins (34-11-3-0) couldn't get any pucks past Charlie Lindgren of the IceCaps, who earned his second shutout of the season. Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith turned aside 22 shots in what was just his third regulation loss of the season.

After the two clubs battled to a scoreless tie through the first period, St. John's opened up the scoring seven minutes into the second frame as Charles Hudon went in for a breakaway and was able to put one past the right pad of DeSmith for the game's first goal.

It took just 49 more seconds for Chris Terry to find the back of the cage during a net-front scramble, putting St. John's up 2-0.

Zach Redmond later slapped one in on a two-man advantage at 15:57 of the second period, extending the IceCaps lead to 3-0.

Yannick Veilluex struck for a shorthanded goal with less than 1:20 left in the middle frame to complete the scoring.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is at home on Friday, Feb. 10 against the Hershey Bears. Friday night's contest is also an Eyewitness News Fan Friday, with $14 lower bowl tickets, select draft beers for just $2 from 6:00-7:30 p.m., and a post-game autograph session with two Penguins players.

Individual game tickets for Friday's game and all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Penguins ticket packages, including 12-game and 10-voucher flex packs, are available directly through the Penguins offices by calling (570) 208-7367.

