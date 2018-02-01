Wild Things Sign RHP Matt Kaster

News Release

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Today the Washington Wild Things announced the acquisition of a second pitcher from the California Winter League, as right-hander Matt Kaster has signed with the team.

Kaster played four seasons of collegiate ball at Wilkes University, spent a season (2016) playing for the Purcellville Cannons in the Valley Baseball League (summer ball) and had a brief stint in his first taste of pro ball with the Florence Freedom in 2017.

"Matt has the arm to be a quality bullpen piece. He showed the ability to dominate his junior year at Wilkes and that carried over to a strong summer in the Valley League," said general manager Steven Zavacky. "There were some academic requirements his senior year that disrupted his baseball routine but he showed flashes in outings over his first pro season. We stressed a focus of consistency for Matt and hopefully with our staff's guidance, we can put him in position to succeed."

In four years at Wilkes, Kaster logged 92 innings in 61 appearances. All but two of those outings were in relief. Kaster was a two-time all-conference selection, and had a career ERA of 3.82. In 2016, he enjoyed his best year, when he was 3-3 in 20 outings with a 1.59 earned run average in 34 innings. That season, he gave up just six earned runs, walked 12 and struck out 43 batters, his highest strikeout total by 13 in his four seasons with the Colonels. He was a first-team selection that year.

After graduation, Kaster signed with the Freedom, who play in the West Division of the Frontier League, and made eight appearances, spanning 5.2 innings. He surrendered six runs on eight hits and struck out two batters.

Kaster said he is "excited and humbled" to be joining the Wild Things, after getting his first glimpse of the professional game.

"The biggest difference [between the college and pro game] was the approach and patience of the hitters where I might have had more guys chasing in college," said Kaster. "Pro guys wouldn't bite."

After the successful season in Washington last year, Kaster said he hopes to learn from the coaches and teammates, in an effort to continue that success in 2018 from an organizational standpoint.

"The facilities and town are beautiful, which all add to a great organization and make coming to Washington an easy decision," he added.

On the mound, he thinks of himself as a "bulldog."

"[I] definitely feed off the energy of the crowd and don't back down from anyone or any situation," said Kaster. "[I hope to] be a guy that can be relied on and trusted in any situation and help the team in any way possible in order to win."

Kaster joins Mike Castellani as pitchers to sign with Washington from the California Winter League.

About the Washington Wild Things: The Washington Wild Things are a professional baseball team in the Frontier League that plays in Washington, PA. The Wild Things open the season May 11 at Evansville, with the 2018 home opener scheduled for Tuesday, May 15.

