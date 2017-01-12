Wild Things Sign Pitcher

WASHINGTON, PA -Â The Washington Wild Things added another relief pitcher to the 2017 roster. RHP Davis Adkins joins Washington after a star-studded career at Georgia Gwinnett College and professional experience with the Florence Freedom.

Â Adkins, a 6'2 Georgia native, attended Georgia Gwinnett College for two years and was a driving force toward their record-breaking seasons and eventual NAIA World Series appearance. During his collegiate career, Adkins posted an overall 19-1 record while also earning seven saves over 56 outings. His junior year he posted a solid 5-1 record and a respectable 2.97 ERA. However, Davis dominated in his 2016 senior campaign with a 14-0 record with 101 strikeouts and a 1.88 ERA in 95 innings.

Â Davis was quickly signed by the Florence Freedom of the Frontier League. Professionally, he earned four wins and struck out another 51 batters in 53 innings. With over 150 innings on his arm, Adkins was shut down for the year in mid-August in order to recover and prevent injury. Davis will continue his professional career by adding to an already deep bullpen in Washington.Â His focus will be on late-inning outs.

Wild Things' General Manager Steven Zavacky outlined the pursuit of Adkins, "Davis was a guy we actively tried to sign following his time at Georgia Gwinnett. Unfortunately, we weren't able to wrap up the deal to get him, and he signed with Florence. We saw his ability to make an impact in the league upon his arrival," Zavacky continued, "He threw a masterful game against us on July 3rd in front of an electric Wild Things' crowd, where we won 4-1. We kept him on our radar throughout the summer, and he was one of our priority signings once the off-season came. Davis wants the ball when the game is on the line!Â He shows no nerves when he's under pressure. Both the coaching staff and player believe that a full-time move to the bullpen will pay great dividends."

Â The Wild Things will celebrate its 15th year in Washington at the home opener Friday, May 19th when the Windy City Thunderbolts come to town!Â Season ticket and group packages are available by calling the Wild Things' box office at 724-250-9555. The 2017 Schedule is available on the Wild Things' website at www.washingtonwildthings.com.

