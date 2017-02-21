Wild Tames Monsters 4-2

February 21, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Wild (26-22-5-2, 59 points) defeated the Cleveland Monsters (24-21-2-4, 54 points) 4-2 in front of 3,593 fans on Monday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Iowa forward Grayson Downing tallied a goal and an assist to help lead the Wild to victory over the Monsters. Forwards Zac Dalpe, Kurtis Gabriel and Teemu Pulkkinen also scored in the Iowa win. Iowa forward Alex Tuch also tallied two assists in the win. Wild goalie Alex Stalock (16-12-6) stopped 36 of 38 shots for the victory. Monsters goalie Brad Thiessen (2-4-1) stopped 36 of 39 shots in the loss. Defenseman Blake Seibenaler and forward Alex Petan each scored for the Monsters in defeat. Iowa heads to Chicago for a two-game visit starting on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 PM.

Iowa opened the scoring at 17:39 of the first period. Wild forward Grayson Downing scored his seventh goal of the season on a shorthanded penalty shot, giving Iowa a 1-0 lead. Downing beat Monsters goalie Brad Thiessen on the stick side.

Iowa forward Zac Dalpe scored his second goal of the year at 13:11 of the second period, extending Iowa's lead to 2-0. The goal was set up by defensemen Hunter Warner and Nick Seeler. Warner's pass from the blueline found Dalpe cutting towards the high slot. At 14:48 of the period, Monsters defenseman Blake Siebenaler made it a 2-1 game. Siebenaler's third goal of the season was assisted by defensemen Marc-Andre Bergeron and John Ramage. Siebernaler redirected Bergeron's shot to beat Wild goalie Alex Stalock on the glove side.

Iowa forward Kurtis Gabriel extended Iowa's lead to 3-1 at 13:47 of the third period. Gabriel's seventh goal was set up by forwards Alex Tuch and Grayson Downing. Monsters forward Alex Petan scored at 15:47 of the third period, making it a 3-2 game. Petan's second goal of the season was unassisted. Teemu Pulkkinen scored an empty-net goal at 19:30 of the third period for a 4-3 final. Pulkkinen's 18th goal of the season was assisted by Tuch.

After a lengthy road trip with games in Chicago, Rockford, Texas and Milwaukee, Iowa returns home to play the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, Mar. 18 at 6 PM at Wells Fargo Arena. The St. Patrick's Day game features a postgame concert with Gaelic Storm, sponsored by 100.3 The Bus, Jim Beam and My Satellite Guy. VIP packages are available starting at $20. The first 1,500 fans to the game receive an Iowa Wild Irish themed hat, sponsored by 95 KGGO and LIUNA. In a partnership with Jim Beam and NASH FM, fans 21 and older are able to purchase the "The Big Ginger" drink special. It is also Jim Beam Night. Subway Combo Packs are available for purchase at the game. Brewdog packs are also available for purchase at the game, presented by Legends American Grill and Bud Light. The Wild will also don St. Patrick's Day themed specialty jerseys for the game. The team wears the specialty jerseys for all three home games in March, culminating with a live postgame jersey auction on Saturday, Mar. 31.

2016-17 Iowa Wild regular season single-game tickets are on sale now. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter @IAWILD or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild .

The Iowa Wild 2016-17 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center: and runs from October through April. Fans may purchase seats to see any of the team's 38 regular season home games at Wells Fargo Arena. Season tickets to see the Wild play its 2016-17 season at Wells Fargo Arena start at just $10 per game. For more information on tickets, including ticket plans and group seating, please contact the Wild ticket office by calling 515-564-8700 or go to www.iowawild.com .

Fans may purchase single-game tickets multiple ways, either through the team's website - www.Iowawild.com, the Wells Fargo Arena box office or participating Hy-Vee food stores. Tickets are available online at www.Iowawild.com under the single game tickets tab. The Wells Fargo Arena box office is open Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For Saturday game days, the box office will open at 10 a.m. For Sunday game days the box office will open at 12 p.m. Fans may also purchase tickets by calling 1-844-55-HYVEE or by visiting participating Hy-Vee food stores locations in the greater Des Moines area. Those interested may also visit www.hy-veetix.com . Fans interested in buying full-season tickets, or smaller season packages may call the Iowa Wild front office at 515-564-8700.

