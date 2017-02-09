Wild Slips in OT, Point Streak Extended to Nine Games

February 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Wild (24-19-5-1, 54 points) were defeated by the Cleveland Monsters (22-18-2-3, 49 points) 2-1 in overtime in front of 3,713 fans on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Arena. Monsters defenseman Dean Kukan scored with 1:08 left in regulation to tie the game and defenseman Jaime Sifers gave Cleveland the win at 1:45 of OT. Despite the overtime loss, Iowa's point streak extends to nine games (6-0-3-0) and the team has points in 13 of its last 14 games (10-1-3-0). Wild goalie Alex Stalock (15-10-5) stopped 32 of 34 shots in the loss. Monsters goalie Brad Thiessen (2-3-1) stopped 17 of 18 shots in the win. Zack Mitchell scored the lone goal for the Wild. Iowa welcomes Grand Rapids at 7 PM on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Wild forward Zack Mitchell opened the scoring on the power play at 1:18 of the first period, giving Iowa an early 1-0 lead. Mitchell's seventh goal of the season was set up by forwards Sam Anas and Teemu Pulkkinen. Anas carried the puck into the Cleveland zone and made a cross-ice pass to Pulkkinen, who found Zack Mitchell in front of the net.

After a scoreless second period, Monsters defenseman Dean Kukan scored on the power play at 18:52 of the third period, tying the game 1-1. Kukan's second goal of the year was assisted by forwards Markus Hannikainen and Sonny Milano.

Monsters defenseman Jaime Sifers scored his fifth goal of the season 1:45 seconds into overtime. Forward Joe Pendenza and Milano helped set up the goal that defeated Iowa 2-1.

Iowa welcomes the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 PM at Wells Fargo Arena. The team honors all local service personnel with Local Heroes night, presented by Great Clips. Fans may enjoy $2 beers, presented by 100.3 The Bus. There will also be barefoot wine specials at the game. Collegeville packs are also available for purchase at the game. There will be a food drive at the game, presented by Billion Buick GMC and Barilla that benefits Move the Food.

On Feb. 11 at 7 PM the Wild and Griffins meet again as the team celebrates Pink in the Rink Night in a partnership with Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa. Pink in the Rink is sponsored by KISS FM, Ankeny Allstate, UnitedHealthcare, Edwards, Universal Printing and Platos Closet. The team dons "Pink In The Rink" themed jerseys, which are auctioned off after the game in a live postgame jersey auction. The first 7,500 fans to the game receive a Pink LED giveaway, sponsored by Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa, KISS FM and Food Dudes. Fans 21 and over may enjoy Jim Beam Drink specials, sponsored by NASH FM. The Brewdog pack is also available, where fans get a ticket to the game, hot dog voucher, beer at the game and a voucher for a drink at Legends. 2016-17 Iowa Wild regular season single-game tickets are on sale now. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter @IAWILD or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild.

The Iowa Wild 2016-17 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center: and runs from October through April.

Fans may purchase single-game tickets multiple ways, either through the team's website - www.Iowawild.com, the Wells Fargo Arena box office or participating Hy-Vee food stores.

