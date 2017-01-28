Wild Rolls into All-Star Break After Roasting the Hogs 5-1

January 28, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill, - The Iowa Wild (22-19-4-1, 49 points) defeated the Rockford IceHogs (14-23-5-3, 36 points) 5-1 in front of 5,944 fans on Saturday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Rookie Alex Tuch scored twice and goalie Alex Stalock made 34 saves as the Wild racked up its seventh straight road victory. Stalock improved to 13-10-4 and helped Wild move to 13-7-2-0 on the road this season. Forward Zack Mitchell also scored and added an assist in the victory. The Wild now have points in 10 of its last 11 games (8-1-2-0). Defenseman Maxime Fortunus and Teemu Pulkkinen also scored for Iowa. Hogs goalie Jeff Glass (2-4-1) stopped 24 of 29 shots in defeat. After the All-Star Break, Iowa plays in Cleveland on Friday at 6 PM CT.

After a scoreless first period, Iowa claimed the game's first lead at 4:02 of the second period. Rookie Alex Tuch picked off a pass in the Rockford zone and moved in alone on goalie Jeff Glass. Tuch's first shot was stuffed, but he was able to corral the rebound and shuffle it past Glass for his 10th of the year and a 1-0 Iowa lead. The Hogs countered at 6:26 of the period, Hogs forward Mark McNeill centered for Jeremy Langlois, who tipped the puck past Alex Stalock for the 1-1 score. Langlois' third goal of the season was also set up Gustav Forsling. Iowa moved back in front at 11:01 off Teemu Pulkkinen's team-leading 13th goal of the season. Defenseman Mike Weber ripped a shot from the blueline and Pulkkinen redirected the shot past Glass for the 2-1 lead. Defenseman Zach Palmquist added an assist on the tally. The Wild made it a 3-1 game at 14:01, when defenseman Maxime Fortunus ripped a shot from the top of the right-wing circle that trickled through the pads of Glass. Defenseman Gustav Olofsson and forward Zack Mitchell each had an assist on Fortunus' second goal of the season.

In the third period, Iowa added to its lead with a power-play tally by Zack Mitchell at 11:47. The Wild worked the puck around with Sam Anas and Mario Lucia setting up Mitchell's fifth goal of the season for the 4-1 lead. Iowa rookie Alex Tuch added his second unassisted goal of the game at 13:39 for his 11th of the season and a 5-1 final.

Iowa continues on a lengthy road trip and returns home on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to play the Cleveland Monsters. The game is part of Winning Wednesdays. If the Wild wins, all fans in attendance receive a free ticket to Fan Appreciation on April 14. Fans 21 and older may purchase two tallboys for $10. Fans may also bring a Subway receipt to purchase a ticket for only $5.

Iowa welcomes the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 PM at Wells Fargo Arena. The team honors all local service personnel with Local Heroes night, presented by Great Clips. Fans may enjoy $2 beers, presented by 100.3 The Bus. There will also be barefoot wine specials at the game. Collegeville packs are also available for purchase at the game. There will be a food drive at the game, presented by Billion Buick GMC and Barilla that benefits Move the Food.

On Feb. 11 at 7 PM the Wild and Griffins meet again as the team celebrates Pink in the Rink Night in a partnership with Susan G. Komen of Iowa. Pink in the Rink is sponsored by KISS FM, Ankeny Allstate, UnitedHealthcare, Edwards, Universal Printing and Platos Closet. The team dons "Pink In The Rink" themed jerseys, which are auctioned off after the game in a live postgame jersey auction.The first 7,500 fans to the game receive a Pink LED giveaway, sponsored by Susan G. Komen, KISS FM and Food Dudes. Fans 21 and over may enjoy Jim Beam Drink specials, sponsored by NASH FM. The Brewdog pack is also available, where fans get a ticket to the game, hot dog voucher, beer at the game and a voucher for a drink at Legends.

2016-17 Iowa Wild regular season single-game tickets are on sale now. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter @IAWILD or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild.

The Iowa Wild 2016-17 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center: and runs from October through April. Fans may purchase seats to see any of the team's 38 regular season home games at Wells Fargo Arena. Season tickets to see the Wild play its 2016-17 season at Wells Fargo Arena start at just $10 per game. For more information on tickets, including ticket plans and group seating, please contact the Wild ticket office by calling 515-564-8700 or go to www.iowawild.com.

Fans may purchase single-game tickets multiple ways, either through the team's website - www.Iowawild.com, the Wells Fargo Arena box office or participating Hy-Vee food stores. Tickets are available online at www.Iowawild.com under the single game tickets tab. The Wells Fargo Arena box office is open Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For Saturday game days, the box office will open at 10 a.m. For Sunday game days the box office will open at 12 p.m. Fans may also purchase tickets by calling 1-844-55-HYVEE or by visiting participating Hy-Vee food stores locations in the greater Des Moines area. Those interested may also visit www.hy-veetix.com. Fans interested in buying full-season tickets, or smaller season packages may call the Iowa Wild front office at 515-564-8700.

