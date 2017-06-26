Wild Pitch Costs Shorebirds Streak

News Release

SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds' season-best five-game winning streak came to an end on Monday night in a 1-0 loss to the Hagerstown Suns at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

With the game scoreless in the top of the seventh, Daniel Johnson led off with a single. He moved up to second base on a ground out to the pitcher by Sheldon Neuse, and got a great jump to steal third with Jake Noll at the plate. Lucas Humpal's next pitch to Noll was wild, and Johnson came across with the go-ahead run for the Suns (4-1, 42-32).

The Shorebirds (4-1, 33-40) couldn't muster up enough offense to match the one run, as starter Carlos Pena, A.J. Bogucki, and Tommy Peterson shut them down in the seventh, eighth, and ninth, respectively.

Pena (4-3) earned the win with seven scoreless innings, giving up just three hits and striking out six. Pena has a 1.77 ERA in five appearances against the Shorebirds and three of his four wins are at the expense of Delmarva.

Lucas Humpal (4-6) took the difficult loss, giving up the solitary run on three hits in seven innings. He walked none and struck out seven on 90 pitches.

Peterson earned the save for the Suns with a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out Gerrion Grim to finish off the game in a tight 2:02. The contest featured no walks and finished 10 minutes longer than the Shorebirds' shortest game of the season. It was the sixth time Delmarva has been shut out this year and third at the expense of Hagerstown.

The Shorebirds got some early offense from Jake Ring, who dropped a bloop double down the left field line in the first inning and eventually got to third before getting stranded. Delmarva would only get one more man into scoring position, though, putting two men on with two out in the fifth before Cole Billingsley rolled out to short.

Humpal and Pena seized control of the game from the get-go. Humpal retired the first 11 to face him before Johnson reached on a two-out infield single in the fourth. Pena meanwhile would retire 10 in a row himself after Ring's double before Collin Woody reached on an error.

Ring finished 1-for-4 with a double, while Billingsley, Grim, and Alejandro Juvier each had singles to account for Delmarva's four hits.

Johnson finished 2-for-4 with the game's only run and a stolen base. Hagerstown's only other hits were singles from Noll and Jakson Reetz.

With the Shorebirds' loss, there are no more undefeated teams in the second half of the South Atlantic League season. The Suns move into a tie for first in the Northern Division with the win.

