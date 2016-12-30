Wild Friday at BMO with 7 p.m. Contest against Iowa

December 30, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs host the Iowa Wild for the first time this season tonight at the BMO Harris Bank Center and the fourth meeting of the 2016-17 campaign.

Puck drop is 7 p.m. with the first 1,000 kids 14-and-under to enter the arena receiving an IceHogs youth hockey jersey, courtesy of OrthoIllinois.

Tonight's game is also a Blues Flame Friday pregame party presented by District Bar & Grill. Doors to the Blue Flame Lounge on the main concourse open at 5:15 p.m. for the pregame festivities, and fans 21-and-older are invited to enjoy live music from Roy Roots, a happy hour special, and free appetizers at the Blue Flame Lounge.

Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone at (815) 968-5222 or online at www.icehogs.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

Fans are reminded that the BMO Harris Bank Center has a clear-bag policy that can be reviewed at icehogs.com/rmc/bag-policies.

Fans unable to make the game can tune in to all the action on The Justice Network 23.3 or Dish Network channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup at 6:30 p.m. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at WXRX.com or sportsfanradio1330.com, or watch live at AHLlive.com.

Matchup: Rockford takes on the Wild in the fourth season matchup but first contest at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The IceHogs dropped the series opener on Nov. 6 in overtime before splitting the next two tilts, including a 3-1 victory on Nov. 16 and a 4-1 loss on Monday.

Ville Pokka paces Rockford with two goals and two assists this season versus Iowa. He currently leads all defenseman on the team with 14 points (2G, 12 A) and ranks fourth in the league in shots (78) by a blueliner.

Iowa followed Monday's win over the IceHogs with a 3-0 loss in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Teemu Pulkkinen leads the Wild with 20 points (11G, 9A) on the season and has notched four goals and an assist against Rockford.

Next Home Game: Sunday, January 8 vs. Chicago Wolves: Game time is 4 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 2,500 fans to enter the arena will receive 2016-17 IceHogs player cards compliments of the Rockford Register Star. After the game, fans have the opportunity to Skate with the Hogs on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice. Fans are required to bring their own skates as there are no rentals available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.