Wild Falls to Wolves 2-1

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Wild (34-31-7-2, 77 points) were defeated by the Chicago Wolves (43-19-7-6, 98 points) 2-1 on Thursday night in front of 4,336 fans at Wells Fargo Arena. Wolves goalie Ville Husso (13-6-1) stopped 32 shots to help Chicago defeat Iowa. Forwards Wade Megan and Samuel Blais each scored for the Wolves. Wild goalie Alex Stalock (22-17-8) stopped 33 of 35 shots in the loss. Forward Jeff Hoggan scored the lone goal for the Wild. Iowa and Chicago meet again on Friday at 7 PM.

The Wild opened the scoring at 1:25 of the first period. Forward Jeff Hoggan scored his seventh goal of the year, giving Iowa an early 1-0 lead. The goal was unassisted. Chicago forward Wade Megan scored his 32nd goal of the season at 10:19 of the opening frame, tying the game 1-1. The power-play goal was set up by defensemen Vince Dunn and James Wisniewski. Dunn played the puck to the net and Megan redirected it past Stalock. Wolves forward Samuel Blais made it a 2-1 game at 15:05 of the first period. Forwards Brad Malone and Bryce Gervais helped set up Blais' 24th goal of the year. Blais scored from the right-wing circle off a rebound.

Iowa plays its final regular season game on Friday, April 14th at 7 PM with the Chicago Wolves. Fans may enjoy a $2.00 Beer Night, presented by 100.3 The Bus. For fans 21 and over, Barefoot Wine will be running a drink special - Barefoot Cran-Peach Spritzer available at the Barefoot / New Amsterdam Bar. The Subway Combo Pack is also available, starting at $12 fans can purchase a ticket, hot dog, soda and special Subway Deal. The first 1,500 fans will be handed an Iowa Wild team poster.

