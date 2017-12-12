Wild Falls to Rampage 4-3 in OT

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild
News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - The Iowa Wild (11-8-3-0, 22 points) let a two-goal advantage evaporate, as the San Antonio Rampage (12-9-1-0; 25 points) secured a 4-3 overtime victory at AT&T Center.
While on a power play early in overtime, Rampage winger Rocco Grimaldi drilled a rebound from the bottom of the right circle past Wild goaltender Steve Michalek (36 saves) for the game-winning goal. Despite their third overtime setback of the season, the Wild have still managed at least one standings point in 10 of their last 13 outings.
Iowa got off to a fast start, scoring just 1:50 into the opening period when winger Colton Beck's left circle shot glanced off teammate Gerry Mayhew and got past Rampage goaltender Joe Cannata (22 saves). Defenseman Nick Seeler also drew an assist on Mayhew's second goal in as many nights. San Antonio responded, tying the game just under nine minutes in. Off a scramble in front of Michalek, Rampage defenseman Jordan Schmaltz found the loose puck and flipped it home. It was his fourth goal of the season.
Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek restored the club's lead before intermission when he scooped up an errant Rampage pass just inside his own blue line and attacked into enemy territory along the left wing side. With Mayhew joining the rush, Eriksson Ek blistered a wrist shot, low glove side, for his third goal in six games and his second of the two-game set in San Antonio. After 20 minutes of play, the Wild led, 2-1.
Early in the second period, center Pat Cannone gave the visitors some breathing room, extending his point streak to five games, as he beat Cannata with a wrist shot from the right circle for a 3-1 advantage. Cannone's ninth tally of the season, which matches his total from all of last season, was assisted by winger Christoph Bertschy and defenseman Brennan Menell. The Rampage cut the deficit to 3-2 late in the stanza on the first, career AHL goal by J-C Beaudin. Off a Wild defensive zone turnover, San Antonio winger Brendan Ranford threw one to the net, which Michalek kicked aside, but Beaudin jammed the rebound past his outstretched left pad. Rampage winger Julian Nantel tied the score at 3-3 at 11:20 of the third period, netting his fifth goal of the year. That even-strength goal eventually sent the contest to overtime. Shots through regulation favored the Rampage, 36-23.
In overtime, the Rampage posted four shots, while the Wild managed a pair of chances. The Wild finished the night 0-for-6 on the man advantage, while the Rampage went 1-for-3.
