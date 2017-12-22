Wild Falls to Griffins 3-2 in the Shootout

News Release

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild (14-9-6-2; 36 pts.) fell to Grand Rapids Griffins (11-15-1-3; 26 pts.) 3-2 in the shootout Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena, as the team picked up at least one standings point for the 10th time in 11 games this month.

Winger Sam Anas made history for the Wild when he tucked a shot between Griffins' goaltender Jared Coreau's (21 saves) legs to give Iowa a 1-0 lead just 6:08 into the opening period. Fighting through the Griffins' defense, Anas caught a pass in the slot from center Justin Kloos and scored his sixth goal in as many games, while setting a franchise record with his ninth consecutive game with a point (8g, 5a).

At the end of the first period, the Wild led, 1-0.

Grand Rapids answered at the 8:33 mark of the second period when forward Matt Lorito deflected a shot from center Dominic Turgeon up and over Wild goaltender C.J. Motte's left shoulder (29 saves).

The Griffins nearly made it 2-1 with four minutes remaining in the second when defenseman Joe Hicketts found the puck on his stick at the left circle. Hicketts fired a shot with an open net, but Motte lunged over to his right side to get his pad on the shot and deny the goal.

Kloos gave the Wild the lead at 14:47 of the final frame off a slick deflection in front. After receiving a pass from forward Gerry Mayhew, defenseman Alex Grant fired a shot from the blue line, which Kloos redirected past Coreau. Kloos finished the contest with a goal and an assist for his fifth multi-point game of the season, while Mayhew registered two helpers, his first multi-assist and multi-point game of the season.

Grand Rapids' forward Matthew Ford drew the Griffins even when he slammed home a shot through Motte's five-hole with just 1:47 left in regulation, sending the Central Division battle to overtime.

A scoreless extra session featured Motte stopping five shots from the Griffins, and a lengthy offensive-zone possession by the Wild, but neither team could find the back of the net.

In the shootout, Anas scored first for the Wild, but center Ben Street answered for the Griffins in the third round. Forward Axel Holmstrom scored for the visitors in the seventh round, and Wild forward Kyle Rau answered right back with a squeaker through Coreau's five-hole. In the eighth round, Turgeon clinched the game for Grand Rapids with the shootout winner.

The Wild finished with 23 shots on goal, while the Griffins registered 32, as Iowa dropped its second consecutive shootout affair with Grand Rapids.

Iowa returns from the holiday break with a Thursday showdown against Rockford IceHogs. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. CT.

Grand Rapids 3 at Iowa 2

Wells Fargo Arena

Dec 22, 2017 Referee: Peter Tarnaris (17)

Alec Austin (82) Linesmen: Ian McCambridge (52)

Justin Hedlund (5) Three Stars:

1. IA - J. Kloos

2. IA - C. Motte

3. IA - S. Anas Game Start: 7:11 PM CST Game End: 9:47 PM Game Length: 2:36 Attendance: 5707

SCORING 1 2 3 OT SO T Grand Rapids 0 1 1 0 1 3 Iowa 1 0 1 0 0 2 SHOTS 1 2 3 OT SO T Grand Rapids 4 13 9 5 1 32 Iowa 6 6 9 2 0 23

PP PIM PTS Grand Rapids 0 / 1 22 min / 8 inf 3 G + 4 A = 7 Pts Iowa 0 / 4 16 min / 5 inf 2 G + 4 A = 6 Pts

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-) 0 - 1 1 1st IA 6:08 S. Anas (11) J. Kloos, G. Mayhew

V 5 20 21 47 65 H 5 7 20 24 25 1 - 1 2 2nd GR 8:33 M. Lorito (8) D. Turgeon, C. Campbell

V 5 20 23 28 45 H 3 9 19 22 27 1 - 2 3 3rd IA 14:47 J. Kloos (8) A. Grant, G. Mayhew

V 2 23 28 45 52 H 2 5 7 20 25 2 - 2 4 3rd GR 18:13 M. Ford (11) E. Tangradi, B. Street

V 5 9 10 26 28 55 H 3 12 27 41 44

SHOOTOUT Grand Rapids shoots first for each round.

Grand Rapids Iowa # Shooter Score 9 Vili Saarijarvi No 28 Matt Lorito No 10 Ben Street Yes 26 Eric Tangradi No 55 Matthew Ford No 65 Dominik Shine No 25 Axel Holmstrom Yes 23 Dominic Turgeon Yes Score # Shooter Yes 7 Sam Anas No 22 Mario Lucia No 9 Cal O'Reilly No 19 Luke Kunin No 2 Alex Grant No 41 Landon Ferraro Yes 42 Kyle Rau No 12 Pat Cannone Totals: 3 2

GRAND RAPIDS ROSTER

No Name G A +/- Sh PIM G 30 T. McCollum 0 0 0 0 0 G 31 J. Coreau 0 0 0 0 0 D 2 J. Hicketts 0 0 -1 2 0 D 5 R. Russo 0 0 +1 1 2 D 9 V. Saarijarvi 0 0 +1 3 0 C 10 B. Street 0 1 +1 0 0 D 18 B. Lashoff 0 0 0 2 0 LW 19 L. Esposito 0 0 0 3 0 D 20 D. Renouf 0 0 0 2 2 C 21 M. Borkowski 0 0 -1 1 0 C 23 D. Turgeon 0 1 0 1 0 C 25 A. Holmstrom 0 0 0 1 0 LW 26 E. Tangradi 0 1 +1 2 2 LW 28 M. Lorito 1 0 +1 5 0 RW 45 C. Campbell 0 1 0 1 2 C 47 C. Elkins 0 0 -1 2 2 D 52 D. McIlrath 0 0 -1 2 5 RW 55 M. Ford 1 0 +1 3 0 RW 65 D. Shine 0 0 -1 0 7 RW 77 E. Svechnikov 0 0 0 0 0 Team: 1

1

Totals: 3 4 1 32 22 GRAND RAPIDS GOALIES No Name Min SH SVS GA SOG-S 31 J. Coreau (W) 64:56 23 21 2 2-8 Totals: 64:56 23 21 2

IOWA ROSTER

No Name G A +/- Sh PIM G 30 A. Vay 0 0 0 0 0 G 37 C. Motte 0 0 0 0 0 D 2 A. Grant 0 1 +1 6 5 D 3 N. Seeler 0 0 -2 1 0 D 5 Z. Palmquist 0 0 +2 1 0 RW 7 S. Anas 1 0 +2 1 0 C 9 C. O'Reilly 0 0 -1 2 0 RW 11 C. Lang 0 0 0 0 2 C 12 P. Cannone 0 0 -1 2 0 C 19 L. Kunin 0 0 -1 2 7 RW 20 G. Mayhew 0 2 +2 0 0 LW 22 M. Lucia 0 0 -1 0 0 D 24 R. Murphy 0 0 +1 3 0 F 25 J. Kloos 1 1 +2 2 0 D 27 B. Menell 0 0 -2 1 0 D 28 C. Soucy 0 0 0 0 0 LW 36 C. Beck 0 0 0 0 0 C 41 L. Ferraro 0 0 -1 1 0 LW 42 K. Rau 0 0 0 0 0 RW 44 C. Bertschy 0 0 -1 1 0 Team:

2 Totals: 2 4 0 23 16 IOWA GOALIES No Name Min SH SVS GA SOG-S 37 C. Motte (OT) 64:54 31 29 2 3-8 Totals: 64:54 31 29 2

PENALTIES P T Player M Offense Time 1st V C. Elkins 2.00 Roughing 6:18 1st H Served by J. Kloos 2.00 Bench minor - Delay of game (faceoff violation) (76.6) 6:18 1st V D. Renouf 2.00 Holding 14:04 1st V C.

Campbell 2.00 Roughing 18:57 1st V D. McIlrath 5.00 Fighting 18:57 1st H L. Kunin 2.00 Boarding 18:57 1st H L. Kunin 5.00 Fighting 18:57 1st H C. Lang 2.00 Roughing 18:57 2nd V D. Shine 2.00 Charging 2:42 2nd V D. Shine 5.00 Fighting 2:42 2nd H A. Grant 5.00 Fighting 2:42 2nd V R. Russo 2.00 Slashing 12:35 2nd V E.

