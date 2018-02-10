Wild Earns 2-1 Victory In Team's Pink In The Rink Game
February 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild (24-15-7-3; 58 points) sent 9,725 Wild fans home happy as the team defeated Rockford IceHogs (25-20-3-3; 56 points) 2-1 in the team's annual Pink in the Rink game. Iowa took sole possession of second place in the Central Division with the win.
For the first time in four games, Iowa scored the game's opening goal. At 5:55 in the first period, defenseman Brennan Menell received a pass at the blueline from forward Colton Beck and sent a shot on net. In the slot, forward Kurtis Gabriel redirected Menell's shot past IceHogs goaltender J-F Berube (27 saves) to take a 1-0 lead.
Rockford evened things up at 1-1 at 7:41 in the first period when IceHogs forward Tyler Sikura redirected a shot from Ville Pokka past Wild goaltender Niklas Svedberg (36 saves).
The teams were tied at 1-1 while Rockford led in shots 12-9 at the end of the first period.
It wasn't until 7:31 in the third period did Iowa break the deadlock. With the Wild on the power play, Wild forward Cal O'Reilly circled behind the Rockford net before finding forward Sam Anas, who fed a pass to forward Justin Kloos at the right faceoff dot. Kloos one-timed the shot and beat Berube cleanly for a power-play goal, giving the Wild a 2-1 lead.
As the game wound down, Svedberg withstood a frenzy in front of his net, stopping four point-blank shots to keep the puck out of the net as Iowa hung on to earn the 2-1 victory. Svedberg's win was his seventh in his last eight games.
Iowa continues its five-game homestand with a game against Pacific Division foe San Antonio Rampage. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.
The Iowa Wild 2017-18 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2018
- Rattie's Overtime Penalty Shot Wins It, 6-5 - Bakersfield Condors
- Rampage Earn Second Consecutive Point in 5-4 Overtime Loss to Milwaukee - San Antonio Rampage
- Heat Singe Griffins in Shootout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Three Third-Period Goals Not Enough as Amerks Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Phantoms - Rochester Americans
- Stars Get Point in OT Loss - Texas Stars
- Crunch Hold on to Edge Rocket, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Heat Complete the Comeback against Defending Champs - Stockton Heat
- Wild Earns 2-1 Victory In Team's Pink In The Rink Game - Iowa Wild
- Bailey collects lone goal, 100th pro point in setback on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Power Play Powers Phantoms 5-3 Past Rochester - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Quick Start More than Enough for Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Extend Point Streak to 12 Games with Victory - Utica Comets
- Tough Start Dooms Hershey in 5-2 Loss to Wolf Pack - Hershey Bears
- Action-Packed Opening Period Leads P-Bruins over Sound Tigers - Providence Bruins
- Nedeljkovic Shuts out Springfield in 7-0 Beatdown - Charlotte Checkers
- Chicago Wolves' Lagace Recalled by Vegas - Chicago Wolves
- Checkers Convincingly Sweep T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Gulls Storm back with Game's last Three Goals to Grab 3-2 OT Win - San Diego Gulls
- Devils Comeback Halted by Marlies in 3-1 Loss - Binghamton Devils
- Canucks Recall Nikolay Goldobin from the Utica Comets - Utica Comets
- Heat Visit Frigid Grand Rapids Tonight at 4PM Pacific - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Announce Player Moves - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Professional Wrestler Bret "The Hitman" Hart to Attend Syracuse Crunch Game March 9 - Syracuse Crunch
- Blue Jackets Recall Joonas Korpisalo from Monsters, Assign Jeff Zatkoff - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: New Additions Join Bears to Face Hartford - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Host Bruins, Crunch in Weekend Doubleheader - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Kirkland's Third-Period Hat Trick Boosts Ads over Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors and Live Condor Dazzle in 3-2 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Wild Kicks off Homestand with 4-1 Victory against Chicago - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.