Wild Change Game Time For Gaelic Storm Concert Night On March 18

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Wild announced on Friday a time change for the game on Saturday, Mar. 18. The game will be played at 6 PM instead of the previously scheduled 7 PM. The game time is moved ahead an hour to allow extra time for the postgame concert with Gaelic Storm. The postgame concert is presented by 100.3 The Bus, Jim Beam and My Satellite Guy.

Gaelic Storm is a Celtic band that has been touring for more than two decades and performed over 3,000 live shows. The bands musical output includes pieces from traditional Irish music, Scottish music, and original tunes in both the Celtic and Celtic Rock genres. Gaelic Storm released its latest studio album, Matching Sweaters on July 24, 2015.

The group originated from Santa Monica, California and first came to fame by appearing in the movie Titanic in 1997. Gaelic Storm performed "An Irish Party in Third Class" for the hit movie. The appearance sparked their careers with tours opening up across the globe. The group tours over 125 days a year and boasts eight studio albums. Gaelic Storm is mostly known for its energetic Irish music and Scottish traditional music, which has consistently found its way towards the top of billboard world music charts. In all, Gaelic Storm has topped the Billboard World Chart fives time with hits like Blind Monkey, Kiss Me I'm Irish, One More Day Above the Roses and Drink the Night Away (2x).

Fans with tickets to the Iowa Wild game that night can remain in their seats for the postgame Gaelic Storm Celtic concert. Fans must have a ticket to the game in order to see the concert. Tickets start at only $16 and can be purchased at the Wells Fargo Arena Box Office and online at HyVeeTix.com.

VIP Ticket Packages are also available for purchase. The Gold VIP Package is only $20 and includes one (1) VIP On-Ice Pass (center stage, floor standing room ticket) and also a commemorative VIP Lanyard. In order to purchase one of the specialty packages, an Iowa Wild game ticket is needed to gain entrance to the building (sold separately). The Platinum VIP Package (limited availability) includes: (1) Iowa Wild center ice ticket, artist meet & greet, (1) VIP On-Ice pass (center stage, floor standing room ticket), Exclusive access to All-You-Can-Eat & All-You-Can Drink area at the hockey game from 6pm-8pm, Commemorative VIP Lanyard. This package is priced at only $100. Both packages are extremely limited and will go fast.

VIP Ticket Packages can be purchased at Fan Relations during Iowa Wild Home Games.

When the Wild host the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 PM in what will be a St. Patty's Day themed game. The first 1,500 fans to the game receive an Iowa Wild-Irish themed hat, sponsored by 95 KGGO and LIUNA. In a partnership with Jim Beam and NASH FM, fans 21 and older are able to purchase the "The Big Ginger" drink special. The Wild will also don St. Patrick's Day themed specialty jerseys for the game.

Iowa welcomes the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 PM at Wells Fargo Arena. The team honors all local service personnel with Local Heroes night, presented by Great Clips. Fans may enjoy $2 beers, presented by 100.3 The Bus. There will also be barefoot wine specials at the game. Collegeville packs are also available for purchase at the game. There will be a food drive at the game, presented by Billion Buick GMC and Barilla that benefits Move the Food.

On Feb. 11 at 7 PM the Wild and Griffins meet again as the team celebrates Pink in the Rink Night in a partnership with Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa. Pink in the Rink is sponsored by KISS FM, Ankeny Allstate, UnitedHealthcare, Edwards, Universal Printing and Platos Closet. The team dons "Pink In The Rink" themed jerseys, which are auctioned off after the game in a live postgame jersey auction.The first 7,500 fans to the game receive a Pink LED giveaway, sponsored by Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa, KISS FM and Food Dudes. Fans 21 and over may enjoy Jim Beam Drink specials, sponsored by NASH FM. The Brewdog pack is also available, where fans get a ticket to the game, hot dog voucher, beer at the game and a voucher for a drink at Legends.

2016-17 Iowa Wild regular season single-game tickets are on sale now. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter @IAWILD or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild.

The Iowa Wild 2016-17 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center: and runs from October through April. Fans may purchase seats to see any of the team's 38 regular season home games at Wells Fargo Arena. Season tickets to see the Wild play its 2016-17 season at Wells Fargo Arena start at just $10 per game. For more information on tickets, including ticket plans and group seating, please contact the Wild ticket office by calling 515-564-8700 or go to www.iowawild.com.

Fans may purchase single-game tickets multiple ways, either through the team's website - www.Iowawild.com, the Wells Fargo Arena box office or participating Hy-Vee food stores. Tickets are available online at www.Iowawild.com under the single game tickets tab. The Wells Fargo Arena box office is open Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For Saturday game days, the box office will open at 10 a.m. For Sunday game days the box office will open at 12 p.m. Fans may also purchase tickets by calling 1-844-55-HYVEE or by visiting participating Hy-Vee food stores locations in the greater Des Moines area. Those interested may also visit www.hy-veetix.com. Fans interested in buying full-season tickets, or smaller season packages may call the Iowa Wild front office at 515-564-8700.

