Wild Bests Western Conference Leaders 4-2

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Wild (25-19-5-1, 56 points) defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins (30-14-1-2, 63 points) 4-2 in front of 7,078 fans on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Rookie Alex Tuch returned from the NHL and led Iowa with a goal and an assist as the Wild beat the Western Conference leaders. With the win, Iowa's point streak extends to ten games (7-0-3-0), tying a club record. Wild goalie Steve Michalek (10-9-1) stopped 31 of 33 shots in the victory. Defensemen Maxime Fortunus and Mike Reilly each scored in the win, helping to improve Iowa's home record to 10-12-3-1. Teemu Pulkkinen also added an empty-net goal for Iowa in the win. The Wild now has points in 14 of its last 15 games (11-1-3-0). Griffins goalie Eddie Pasquale (11-5-3) stopped 26 of 30 shots in the defeat. Forwards Martin Frk and Evgeny Svechnikov each scored for the Griffins in the loss. Iowa and Grand Rapids rematch on Saturday at 7 PM in Des Moines.

Iowa defenseman Maxime Fortunus opened the scoring at 3:54 of the first period, giving the Wild a 1-0 lead. Fortunus' third goal of the year was set up by forward Alex Tuch. Wild defenseman Mike Reilly extended Iowa's lead to 2-0 at 17:49 of the first period. Defenseman Mike Weber helped set up Reilly's fifth goal of the season. Weber made a cross-ice pass to Reilly at the right point.

Griffins right wing Martin Frk made it a 2-1 game at 10:15 of the second period. Frk's 17th goal of the season was assisted by forwards Tomas Nosek and Matt Lorito.

Griffins right wing Evgeny Svechnikov scored his 14th goal of the year at 1:18 of the third period, tying the game 2-2. The goal was assisted by defenseman Nathan Paetsch and Joe Hicketts. At 7:39 of the period, Tuch's 12th goal of the season gave Iowa a 3-2 lead. The power-play goal was set up by defenseman Zach Palmquist and forward Grayson Downing. Tuch shot the puck and Palmquist passed it back to Tuch who scored from the right-wing circle. Wild forward Teemu Pulkkinen scored an empty-net goal at 19:17 of the third period for a 4-2 final score. Both Weber and Tuch each helped set up Pulkkinen's 15th goal of the year.

