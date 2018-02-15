Wideman Assigned to Indy

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs have assigned forward Alex Wideman to the ECHL's Indy Fuel.

Wideman, 26, was originally recalled from the Fuel on Jan. 8 and skated in a career-high 10 AHL games with the IceHogs. The forward made his team debut on Jan. 10 at Ontario and totaled nine shots and two penalty minutes during his first AHL stint since the 2015-16 season with the Binghamton Senators. Overall, Wideman has now appeared in 21 career AHL games since the 2014-15 season.

The St. Louis native now returns to the Fuel where has collected 21 points (9g, 12a) in 32 ECHL games this season. Wideman led the team in scoring and shots (108) and ranked second among Indy skaters in both goals and assists prior to his recall to the IceHogs.

Next Home Game: Saturday, Feb. 17 vs. Cleveland Monsters (6 p.m.)

Rockford completes the back end of a two-game home set against Cleveland with a 6 p.m. tilt on Saturday. The contest is the second of three "Our Town, Our Team" bobblehead giveaways, with the first 2,500 fans receiving a free bobblehead of Toronto Raptors guard, Fred VanVleet (presented by Rock Valley Culligan). Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

