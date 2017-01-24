Wichita's Patterson Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

January 24, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Kent Patterson of the Wichita Thunder is the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 16-22.

Patterson went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a .981 save percentage in two appearances last week.

The 27-year-old stopped all 25 shots he faced in his Thunder debut in a 4-0 win at Allen on Saturday and made 28 saves in a 5-1 victory over the Americans on Sunday.

A native of Plymouth, Minn., Patterson has appeared in 15 games this season with Wichita, Atlanta and Rapid City posting a record of 6-4-2 with one shutout, a 3.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897.

Selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the fourth round (113th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Patterson has seen action in 84 career ECHL games with Wichita, Atlanta, Rapid City and Orlando with an overall record of 29-37-11 with two shutouts, a 3.23 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. He has also appeared in seven career games with Lake Erie of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Patterson made 88 career appearances at the University of Minnesota where he went 44-29-9 with seven shutouts, a 2.46 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912.

Runners Up: Branden Komm, Idaho (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .966 save pct.) and Marek Langhamer, Rapid City (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .947 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Anthony Peters (Florida), Garrett Bartus (Fort Wayne), Jake Hildebrand (Indy), Jake Paterson (Toledo), Ryan Faragher (Utah) and Doug Carr (Wheeling).

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Oct. 14-16 Jake Hildebrand, Indy Fuel

Oct. 17-23 Brandon Halverson, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Oct. 24-30 Doug Carr, Wheeling Nailers

Oct. 31-Nov. 6 Jamie Phillips, Tulsa Oilers

Nov. 7-13 Jake Hildebrand, Indy Fuel

Nov. 14-20 Adam Morrison, Rapid City Rush

Nov. 21-27 Kevin Carr, Alaska Aces

Nov. 28-Dec. 4 Riley Gill, Allen Americans

Dec. 5-11 Riley Gill, Allen Americans

Dec. 12-18 Clarke Saunders, Colorado Eagles

Dec. 19-23 Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings

Dec. 27-Jan. 1 Jake Paterson, Toledo Walleye

Jan. 2-8 Mark Visentin, Cincinnati Cyclones

Jan. 9-15 Brandon Anderson, Norfolk Admirals

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 24, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.