Wichita's Patterson Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
January 24, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Kent Patterson of the Wichita Thunder is the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 16-22.
Patterson went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a .981 save percentage in two appearances last week.
The 27-year-old stopped all 25 shots he faced in his Thunder debut in a 4-0 win at Allen on Saturday and made 28 saves in a 5-1 victory over the Americans on Sunday.
A native of Plymouth, Minn., Patterson has appeared in 15 games this season with Wichita, Atlanta and Rapid City posting a record of 6-4-2 with one shutout, a 3.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897.
Selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the fourth round (113th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Patterson has seen action in 84 career ECHL games with Wichita, Atlanta, Rapid City and Orlando with an overall record of 29-37-11 with two shutouts, a 3.23 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. He has also appeared in seven career games with Lake Erie of the American Hockey League.
Prior to turning pro, Patterson made 88 career appearances at the University of Minnesota where he went 44-29-9 with seven shutouts, a 2.46 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912.
Runners Up: Branden Komm, Idaho (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .966 save pct.) and Marek Langhamer, Rapid City (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .947 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Anthony Peters (Florida), Garrett Bartus (Fort Wayne), Jake Hildebrand (Indy), Jake Paterson (Toledo), Ryan Faragher (Utah) and Doug Carr (Wheeling).
PREVIOUS WINNERS
Oct. 14-16 Jake Hildebrand, Indy Fuel
Oct. 17-23 Brandon Halverson, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Oct. 24-30 Doug Carr, Wheeling Nailers
Oct. 31-Nov. 6 Jamie Phillips, Tulsa Oilers
Nov. 7-13 Jake Hildebrand, Indy Fuel
Nov. 14-20 Adam Morrison, Rapid City Rush
Nov. 21-27 Kevin Carr, Alaska Aces
Nov. 28-Dec. 4 Riley Gill, Allen Americans
Dec. 5-11 Riley Gill, Allen Americans
Dec. 12-18 Clarke Saunders, Colorado Eagles
Dec. 19-23 Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings
Dec. 27-Jan. 1 Jake Paterson, Toledo Walleye
Jan. 2-8 Mark Visentin, Cincinnati Cyclones
Jan. 9-15 Brandon Anderson, Norfolk Admirals
