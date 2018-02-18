Wichita Sweeps Rush with Shootout Victory

February 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - Wichita closed out a three-in-three on Sunday afternoon against Rapid City and came back to grab a 3-2 shootout victory at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Johnny Daniels tied the game in the third period and Nick Latta scored the shootout winner to help the Thunder sweep the weekend set from the Rush.

Latta added his sixth of the season during regulation and Nick Riopel won his second game in a row, stopping 37 shots.

Rapid City scored first for the second-consecutive game. Ian Brady fired a shot from the deep slot that got through traffic and gave the Rush a 1-0 lead. Latta scored at 17:03 to tie the game at one. During a delayed penalty, he found a loose puck in the slot and beat Christian Frey to the blocker side.

Dylan Labbe gave Rapid City a 2-1 advantage with just over a minute to go in the second. Daniel Leavens fought off a check after a face-off win and fired a shot through traffic. Labbe got his stick on it and it got past Riopel.

In the third, Daniels tied the game at 3:44. He caught a beautiful feed from Guillaume Lepine and slid a shot past Frey to make it 2-2. Both goalies held firm and the game headed into overtime.

Kenton Miller nearly ended the contest with six seconds to go in the extra frame. He found himself all alone in front of the crease, but his shot glanced off the glove of Riopel and the game headed into a shootout.

Riopel denied Anthony Collins and Kenton Miller in the first two rounds of the shootout. After Ralph Cuddemi was unsuccessful, Latta came down in the bottom of round two and beat Frey through the five-hole. Riopel stopped Labbe at the top of round three and gave Wichita the shootout victory.

Wichita appeared in its first shootout of the season. Lepine finished with two assists. Jon Puskar added an assist, giving him four points (1g, 3a) in his last three games.

Wichita went 0-for-5 on the power play. Rapid City was 0-for-5 on the man advantage.

The Thunder continues their five-game homestand on Tuesday night with a meeting against Colorado at 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $50 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



ECHL Stories from February 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.