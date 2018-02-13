Wichita Snaps Losing Skid in Cincy

February 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Cincinnati, OH (Feb. 13th) - Nick Latta scored with under three minutes to go in regulation and helped Wichita snap a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over Cincinnati on Tuesday night at US Bank Arena.

With the win, Wichita moves back into a third-place tie with the Allen Americans with 56 points.

Jeremy Beaudry and Travis Ewanyk had the other Wichita goals and Shane Starrett made 22 saves to grab his 15th win of the season.

Ewanyk got things started for Wichita at 8:05. Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin skated into the zone, gave it over to Mark MacMillan who let a shot go on net and Ewanyk put home a rebound for his 12th of the year.

The Cyclones pulled even in the second as Brandon McNally put home a rebound at 14:06 to make it 1-1.

In the third, Beaudry scored a highlight reel goal at 3:30 to help give Wichita a 2-1 lead. He carried the puck up the middle, stickhandled through two defensemen and slipped a backhand over Jonas Johansson. McNally tied it back up at 16:10 with his second of the contest. Latta gave Wichita a 3-2 advantage just a minute later. Travis Brown made a great play to find a lane to shoot the puck and he found Latta in the slot who re-directed it past Johansson. Cincinnati pulled him with 1:45 left looking for the equalizer, but Starrett made two saves late and the Thunder grabbed the win.

Ewanyk led all scorers with a goal and an assist. Latta recorded his fifth of the season and second in the last three games.

Wichita went 0-for-3 on the power play. Cincinnati was 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

The Thunder returns home for five-straight games beginning on Friday night against Rapid City at 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $50 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.