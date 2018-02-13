Wichita Snaps Losing Skid in Cincy
February 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Cincinnati, OH (Feb. 13th) - Nick Latta scored with under three minutes to go in regulation and helped Wichita snap a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over Cincinnati on Tuesday night at US Bank Arena.
With the win, Wichita moves back into a third-place tie with the Allen Americans with 56 points.
Jeremy Beaudry and Travis Ewanyk had the other Wichita goals and Shane Starrett made 22 saves to grab his 15th win of the season.
Ewanyk got things started for Wichita at 8:05. Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin skated into the zone, gave it over to Mark MacMillan who let a shot go on net and Ewanyk put home a rebound for his 12th of the year.
The Cyclones pulled even in the second as Brandon McNally put home a rebound at 14:06 to make it 1-1.
In the third, Beaudry scored a highlight reel goal at 3:30 to help give Wichita a 2-1 lead. He carried the puck up the middle, stickhandled through two defensemen and slipped a backhand over Jonas Johansson. McNally tied it back up at 16:10 with his second of the contest. Latta gave Wichita a 3-2 advantage just a minute later. Travis Brown made a great play to find a lane to shoot the puck and he found Latta in the slot who re-directed it past Johansson. Cincinnati pulled him with 1:45 left looking for the equalizer, but Starrett made two saves late and the Thunder grabbed the win.
Ewanyk led all scorers with a goal and an assist. Latta recorded his fifth of the season and second in the last three games.
Wichita went 0-for-3 on the power play. Cincinnati was 0-for-3 on the man advantage.
The Thunder returns home for five-straight games beginning on Friday night against Rapid City at 7:05 p.m.
Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $50 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 13, 2018
- Wichita Snaps Losing Skid in Cincy - Wichita Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Fall to Gladiators 5-0 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cincinnati's Third Comeback Falls Short against Thunder - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Driedger Stands Tall as Beast Defeat Walleye - Brampton Beast
- Mayhem for the Swamp Rabbits as Gladiators Cruise to 5-0 Road Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Faragher Signs Tryout Agreement with AHL Stockton - Idaho Steelheads
- Monarchs Announce Multiple Transactions - Manchester Monarchs
- ECHL Transactions - February 13 - ECHL
- Mallards, Doland Jewelers Host Wedding on Ice Friday - Quad City Mallards
- Royals Acquire G Branden Komm from Manchester for Rights to D Adam Comrie - Reading Royals
- Kulbakov Recalled to AHL - Quad City Mallards
- Hughes, Simonelli Get AHL Calls - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Komet Garrett Thompson ECHL Player of the Week - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fort Wayne's Thompson Named Sher-Wood Hockey/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report - Wheeling Nailers
- Greenville and Atlanta Set for Battle in the Upstate - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rush Swap Forwards with Iowa - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Game Notes: vs. Wichita - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Colton White Reassigned to Binghamton - Adirondack Thunder
- Forward J.C. Beaudin Recalled to Rampage - Colorado Eagles
- Komets Championship Hall of Fame Weekend Set - Fort Wayne Komets
- Ouellette Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Florida Everblades
- Florida's Ouellette Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Admirals Add Former Div. III National Champ Piacentini - Norfolk Admirals
- Danforth Heads Back to Rochester - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Atlanta Trades for Skirving, Signs Two from Macon - Atlanta Gladiators
- Defenseman Anthony Calabrese Acquired from Worcester - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.