Wichita Continues Road Trip Tonight vs. Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, IN (Feb. 7th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, continues their six-game road trip in the Hoosier State tonight against the Fort Wayne Komets.

Tonight is the first visit this season for the Thunder to Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Wichita takes on the Komets twice this week with the next meeting coming on Friday night. The Thunder are 4-2-1 against the Komets all-time and 1-2-1 on the road in the series.

Fort Wayne is currently second in the Central Division with 60 points, four back of Toledo for first place. The Komets are 8-2-0-0 in their last 10 games and have won three in a row. Fort Wayne has two games in hand on the Walleye, having played 44 games to this point in the season.

Wichita slipped back into fourth place in the Mountain Division last night with Allen gaining a point in a shootout loss at Atlanta. The Thunder can move back into third place with a win tonight. Wichita is just three points back of Idaho for second place. The Steelheads take on Colorado tonight. Wichita has four games in hand on Allen, two on Idaho and five games on Tulsa.

Fort Wayne is led by Shawn Szydlowski, who has 54 points (22g, 32a) followed by Garrett Thompson who has 45 points (19g, 26a). Mark MacMillan (16g, 16a) and Rapid City (15g, 17a) each have 32 points to lead the Thunder.

