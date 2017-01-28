Wichita, Colorado Round Two Tonight

January 28, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Loveland, CO- Wichita closes its western swing tonight against the Colorado Eagles. Get ready for the match-up with this Wichita Brewing Company Game Day Capsule:

TODAY'S MATCH-UP

Wichita at Colorado - 8:05 p.m. CST, Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, CO

WICHITA

HOME: 9-13-0-0

AWAY: 6-8-1-1

OVERALL: 15-21-1-1

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Streak: 0-2-0-0

Rank: 6th, Central Division, 32 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Vincent Arseneau, 12

Assists: Matt DeBlouw, 14

Points: Matt DeBlouw, 22

+/-: David Friedmann, +3

PIM: James Melindy, 86

COLORADO

HOME: 13-6-0-2

AWAY: 12-8-1-1

OVERALL: 25-14-1-3

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Rank: 2nd, Mountain Division, 53 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Matt Garbowsky, 25

Assists: Casey Pierro-Zabotel, 34

Points: Casey Pierro-Zabotel, 51

+/-: Matt Register, +21

PIM: Teigan Zahn, 129

SEASON-SERIES

Jan. 27 BEC 8-2, L

Jan. 28 BEC 8:05 p.m.

Feb. 8 INTRUST 7:05 p.m.

Feb. 10 INTRUST 7:05 p.m.

Feb. 11 INTRUST 7:05 p.m.

Wichita is 0-1-0-0 vs. Colorado

HEAD TO HEAD - This is the second meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Eagles. All-time, Wichita is 22-34-4 against Colorado and 6-22-2 on the road in the series.

TODAY - Wichita finishes its western swing tonight against the Colorado Eagles. This is the last meeting between the two teams at the Budweiser Events Center. The Eagles took the series opener last night by the final of 8-2. Last night was the 60th all-time meeting between the Thunder and the Eagles. Colorado moved into second place in the Mountain Division with the win and trails Allen by two points in the standings with 54. Wichita sits in sixth place in the Central Division with 32 points and just one ahead of Indy.

ROAD TRIP - Wichita began a six-game road trip on Wednesday night. The Thunder are in the middle of their longest road trip in terms of games away from home. Wichita has two five-game road trips left in February and March.

MILESTONE - Ian Lowe recorded his third goal of the year on Friday night. He collected a pass at the left face-off dot and fired a shot past Kent Simpson that cut the lead of Colorado to 3-1. With the goal, he now has 195 points in Thunder blue and needs one more to move into an eighth place tie with Ron Handy, who has 196 in franchise history.

SPECIAL - Vincent Arseneau scored a late shorthanded goal for the Thunder last night, giving the team 10 on the season. Wichita is tied for second in the league in that category and Arseneau leads the ECHL with five shorthanded points (4g, 1a).

RIVALRY RENEWED - Wichita came into the weekend having not seen Colorado, but the two teams will get to know each other quite well in the next two weeks. The two teams play a pair of games this weekend and then three-straight in Wichita at the beginning of February. Tonight is the 61st all-time meeting between the Thunder and the Eagles.

NEXT ON THE LIST - Head Coach Malcolm Cameron is closing in on another milestone. He sits at 332 wins in the ECHL and needs one more victory to pass Frank Anzalone for sixth place all-time.

THUNDERBOLTS... Wichita is tied for second in the league in shorthanded goals (10)...Wichita is third in the league in penalty minutes per game (18.45)...Vincent Arseneau leads the league in shorthanded goals (4) and shorthanded points (5)...Wichita is 10-2-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 5-6-0-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 7-6-0-0 when outshooting its opponent...

COLORADO NOTES - Colorado is 6-4-0-0 in its last 10...Casey Pierro-Zabotel is tied for fourth with 51 points and tied for second in assists (34)...Matt Garbowsky is tied for second in goals (25)...Alex Bezile had five assists last night..

AROUND THE ECHL - There are 10 other games today in the ECHL. Fort Wayne takes on Reading. Elmira goes to Adirondack. Florida visits South Carolina. Brampton is in Wheeling. Manchester heads to Norfolk. Toledo hosts Rapid City. Quad City is in Indy. Cincinnati remains in Missouri. Tulsa stays in Utah. Idaho takes on Alaska.

UP NEXT - Wichita continues its six-game road trip at Missouri next Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for all Thunder home games are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased at the INTRUST Arena Box office, by calling 855-755-SEAT or go online at www.selectaseat.com.

Contact a Thunder representative at the office today to learn more about our great season, group and other ticket packet opportunities!

Follow along with us on our social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter (@wichita_thunder), Snapchat (wichthunder), Instagram (Wichita_Thunder) and LinkedIn, presented by Wichita Brewing Company.

