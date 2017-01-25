Wichita Begins Road Trip Tonight in Utah

Wichita Begins Road Trip Tonight in Utah

West Valley City, UT (Jan. 25th) - Wichita begins a six-game road trip starting tonight in Utah. Get ready for the match-up with this Wichita Brewing Company Game Day Capsule:

TODAY'S MATCH-UP

Wichita at Utah - 8:00 p.m. CST, Maverik Center, West Valley City, UT

WICHITA

HOME: 9-13-0-0

AWAY: 6-6-1-1

OVERALL: 15-19-1-1

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Rank: 6th, Central Division, 32 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Vincent Arseneau, 11

Assists: Matt DeBlouw, 14

Points: Matt DeBlouw, 22

+/-: David Friedmann, +5

PIM: Ryan Tesink, 78

UTAH

HOME: 11-7-2-1

AWAY: 6-12-1-0

OVERALL: 17-19-3-1

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 5th, Mountain Division, 38 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Ralph Cuddemi, 18

Assists: Erik Bradford, 25

Points: Erik Bradford, 32

+/-: Tim Daly, +16

PIM: Travis Howe, 103

SEASON-SERIES

Nov. 4th INTRUST 6-2, W

Nov. 5th INTRUST 5-3, L

Jan. 25th Maverik 8:00 p.m.

Wichita is 1-1-0-0 vs. Utah

HEAD TO HEAD - This is the third meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Grizzlies. All-time, Wichita is 1-2-1 against Utah and 0-1-2 on the road in the series.

TODAY - Wichita begins a six-game road trip tonight on the road at Utah. Wichita is coming off a three-game mini-series against the Allen Americans last weekend. The Thunder lost on Friday night, but won Saturday and Sunday. Utah split their weekend series against the Alaska Aces, winning on Saturday night by the final of 6-3. Wichita is currently in sixth place in the Central Division with 32 points while the Grizzlies are in fifth place in the Mountain Division with 38 points. The Thunder hosted Utah back in November and split the weekend set. Erik Bradford leads the Grizzlies with 32 points (7g, 25a) and Mathieu Aubin has 31 points. Matt DeBlouw leads the Thunder with 22 points (8g, 14a).

GOLDEN GOPHER - Kent Patterson was acquired in a trade last week and responded with back-to-back wins. He collected his sixth career shutout on Saturday night, stopping 25 shots and then followed that up with a 5-1 victory on Sunday. Overall, he stopped 53 of 54 shots and helped Wichita to its first shutout of the year. He was named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week yesterday.

HEATING UP - Matt DeBlouw continued on his torrid pace, recording six points over the weekend. He had his first multi-goal game of his career on Friday night (one on the power play and one shorthanded) and also added an assist. He collected a helper on Saturday and had two points (1g, 1a) on Sunday afternoon. The rookie from Chesterfield, Michigan has points in four of his last five games (4g, 5a).

SPECIAL - The power play has come alive over the last five games. Wichita is 8-for-24 on the man advantage, operating at a 33.3% clip. The Thunder have scored two or more power play goals in three of its last five games.

SHOTS - Wichita has outshot its opponent in five-straight games. The Thunder have reached 40 or more in three of those contests. In fact, the team tied an all-time high for shots in a period (28) against Missouri on January 14th and finished the game with 52 shots. The last time Wichita reached that number was December 7th, 1993 at Memphis.

NEXT ON THE LIST - Head Coach Malcolm Cameron is closing in on another milestone. He sits at 332 wins in the ECHL and needs one more victory to pass Frank Anzalone for sixth place all-time.

THUNDERBOLTS... Wichita is tied for fourth in the league in shorthanded goals (9)...Wichita is tied for third in the league in penalty minutes per game (18.56)...Vincent Arseneau is tied for first in shorthanded goals (3) and shorthanded points (4)...Wichita is 10-2-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 5-6-0-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 7-6-0-0 when outshooting its opponent...

UTAH NOTES - Utah is 8-3-2-0 in their last 13 games...Utah set a season-high with three power play goals last Saturday night...Utah has outshot the opposition in nine of their last 10 games and scored four or more goals in sieven of their last nine...

AROUND THE ECHL - There are seven other games today in the ECHL. Fort Wayne takes on Elmira. Toledo heads to Wheeling. Manchester is at Norfolk. Allen visits Florida. Cincinnati takes on Missouri. Tulsa is in Colorado. Alaska hosts Idaho.

UP NEXT - Wichita heads to Colorado for a pair of games starting on Friday night at 8:05 p.m. CST.

