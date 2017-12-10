Wichita Begins Road Trip Tonight in Indy

News Release

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, heads on the road for five-straight games beginning tonight in Indianapolis against the Fuel.

Tonight is the third and final meeting between the Thunder and the Fuel. Wichita hosted Indy during Opening Weekend and swept the series with a pair of victories. The Thunder won 4-3 on October 13th and followed that up with a 4-3 overtime win on October 14th.

All-time, the Thunder is 4-1-0 against Indy and will be making just their second trip to Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Tonight is the first visit for Wichita since the 2015-16 season, winning by the final of 2-1 on January 2nd.

Wichita was off last night. Indy hosted the Wheeling Nailers and won by the final of 3-2. Former Thunder forward Michael Neal scored with three minutes left in regulation and Matt Tomkins held off the Nailers, making 48 saves.

Indy is led by Cam Reid, who has 14 points (4g, 10a) and Nick Bligh, who has seven goals and 13 points. Mark MacMillan leads the Thunder with 18 points (10g, 8a). Travis Ewanyk (7g, 8a) and Greg Chase (6g, 9a) are right behind him with 15 points.

Tune into tonight's game starting at 6:35 p.m. Watch live at Puck's Sports Bar or on ECHL.TV. Streaming is available online at www.wichitathunder.com, or by downloading The Sin Bin App. Pregame with Matt Harding and Zach Courter starts at 6:10 p.m.

