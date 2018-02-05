Wichita Adds Talented Southpaw to Staff

WICHITA, Kans. - The Wichita Wingnuts added a bullpen arm with affiliated experience on Monday, signing left-handed pitcher Felix Carvallo for the 2018 season.

"We're very excited to add a pitcher of Felix's caliber," Wingnuts Special Advisor Josh Robertson said. "He's a guy with multiple seasons of affiliated and international baseball under his belt, capable of operating out of several different roles in our bullpen. We look forward to Felix serving as a building block of our staff as we compete for another league championship."

Carvallo's professional career began as an 18-year old in the Texas Rangers minor league system, where he was assigned to the Rangers Dominican Summer League affiliate in 2012. The native Venezuelan was excellent working out of the bullpen, going 8-1 with a 3.35 ERA in his rookie campaign over 21 relief outings. The following year, Carvallo repeated the level and produced his best season in professional baseball, posting a 1-1 record with a miniscule 0.90 ERA in 30.0 innings of work. Operating as the club's closer, Carvallo piled up 41 strikeouts to just two walks, while allowing only 22 hits.

Carvallo was promoted to Class-A Hickory for the 2014 season, and once again posted strong numbers. The southpaw sported a 3.41 ERA over a career-best 66.0 innings, earning him a promotion to High-A High Desert in 2015. Carvallo spent two seasons pitching in notoriously hitter-friendly High Desert, notching a 9-5 combined record and a 4.44 ERA.

After being released by the Rangers in March of 2017, Carvallo spent the year pitching in his native Venezuela for the Leones del Caracas of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League. Over six professional seasons, the 24-year old owns a career record of 25-12 with a 3.67 ERA, registering 294 strikeouts over 299.0 innings.

Carvallo's signing brings the number of Wingnuts players under contract for the 2018 season up to eight. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which opens on May 6.

