Wichita Adds Former Calder Cup Champ O'Brien
January 6, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Zach O'Brien.
O'Brien, 24, began the season overseas with Ravensburg Towerstars of the DEL2 League. O'Brien brings 174 games of American Hockey League experience to the Thunder, having played with the Manchester Monarchs, Chicago Wolves and St. John's IceCaps. His best season came in 2014-15 with the Monarchs, recording 32 points (14g, 18a) and skated in 19 playoff games en route to a Calder Cup Championship.
Prior to turning pro, the St. John's, Newfoundland native spent parts of four seasons in the QMJHL with Rouyn-Noranda and Acadie Bathurst. He complied 260 points (127g, 133a) in 192 games and twice won the Frank J. Selke Memorial Trophy as the league's most sportsmanlike player.
O'Brien has been placed on reserve while forward David Friedmann has been added to the roster. He was acquired yesterday in a trade with the Fort Wayne Komets.
Wichita heads to Missouri this weekend for a pair of games starting tonight at 7:05 p.m. The Thunder leads the Visit Wichita, Visit Independence Cup Series 2-1-0-0.
Individual tickets for all Thunder home games are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased at the INTRUST Arena Box office, by calling 855-755-SEAT or go online at www.selectaseat.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from January 6, 2017
- Nailers Wallop League-Leading Walleye, 6-0 - Wheeling Nailers
- Milner Shuts out Greenville, Extends Winning Streak - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gladiators Stop Tulsa Comeback Again - Tulsa Oilers
- Aces Newsletter Vol. 1 #15 - 1/4/17 - Alaska Aces
- Wichita Adds Former Calder Cup Champ O'Brien - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Fall in First Game of 2017 to Adirondack, 4-2 - Reading Royals
- Monarchs Stymied in 3-1 Loss to the Everblades - Manchester Monarchs
- Gladiators Complete Home Sweep of Oilers with 5-3 Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Nailers Loan Derek Army to Milwaukee Admirals - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - January 6 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Bring Back Alexandre Carrier in Trade with Grizzlies - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gone After One Game...Roy Back to Utica - Alaska Aces
- Goaltender Kent Simpson Returns to Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Monarchs Announce Roster Move - Manchester Monarchs
- Game Day Storylines- vs Alaska - Idaho Steelheads
- Gladiators Adjust Tonight's Home Game - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.