Wichita Adds Former Calder Cup Champ O'Brien

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Zach O'Brien.

O'Brien, 24, began the season overseas with Ravensburg Towerstars of the DEL2 League. O'Brien brings 174 games of American Hockey League experience to the Thunder, having played with the Manchester Monarchs, Chicago Wolves and St. John's IceCaps. His best season came in 2014-15 with the Monarchs, recording 32 points (14g, 18a) and skated in 19 playoff games en route to a Calder Cup Championship.

Prior to turning pro, the St. John's, Newfoundland native spent parts of four seasons in the QMJHL with Rouyn-Noranda and Acadie Bathurst. He complied 260 points (127g, 133a) in 192 games and twice won the Frank J. Selke Memorial Trophy as the league's most sportsmanlike player.

O'Brien has been placed on reserve while forward David Friedmann has been added to the roster. He was acquired yesterday in a trade with the Fort Wayne Komets.

Wichita heads to Missouri this weekend for a pair of games starting tonight at 7:05 p.m. The Thunder leads the Visit Wichita, Visit Independence Cup Series 2-1-0-0.

