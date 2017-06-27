Whitefield Homers in Loss to Bees

News Release

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - An Aaron Whitefield solo home run was the Cedar Rapids Kernels' offensive highlight Tuesday in a 6-2 loss to the Burlington Bees in front of 2,990 fans at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Burlington also secured a 2-0 series lead in this four-game set.

For the second day in a row, Burlington (2-4, 33-42) jumped out to a 5-0 lead. Sam McDonnell drove in a run during a force out in the first inning. Roberto Baldoquin added a second-inning solo shot. Keith Grieshaber hit a two-run, inside-the-park home run during the third that bounced off the tarpaulin and came to rest under the tarpaulin cover. In the fourth, Derek Jenkins delivered an RBI single.

Whitefield's home run helped Cedar Rapids (2-4, 41-35) trim its deficit to 5-1. Burlington's Jose Suarez opened the contest with four shutout innings, and he was one out away from a scoreless fifth inning when Whitefield produced a solo shot that put the Kernels on the scoreboard.

Lean Marrero brought the Kernels one run closer within the seventh. Christian Cavaness led off with a single and advanced to second base on a groundout. Marrero singled to drive in Cavaness and cut Burlington's advantage to 5-2.

The Bees tallied a late insurance run in the ninth for a 6-2 edge. Jahmai Jones' two-out RBI single brought in Brennan Morgan to push Burlington to its four-run margin of victory.

Suarez (1-1) earned his first Midwest League win after allowing just one run in five innings pitched. Blake Smith pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings for his five save in as many chances. Cedar Rapids' Colton Davis (3-2) yielded four runs over three frames in a losing decision.

Game three of this four-game series is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Kernels right-hander Eduardo Del Rosario (7-3, 4.74) will start against Bees right-hander Joe Gatto (4-5, 3.63). Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will call the action online at www.kmryradio.com, www.kernels.com, and MiLB.TV .

