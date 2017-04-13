News Release

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - A three-run outburst and steady pitching in the late innings paced the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 3-2 victory over the South Bend Cubs Thursday night at Fifth Third Ballpark.

The Whitecaps offense again struggled early on as Cubs starter Dylan Cease pitched solid shutout baseball in five innings of work. Cease allowed only three singles and tallied seven strikeouts in his second start this season -- both against the Whitecaps. South Bend broke the scoreless tie with their only runs in the third inning off Whitecaps starting left-hander Eudis Idrogo. An Isaac Paredes single and a Zack Short ground out plated two runs for the Cubs, who held the 2-0 lead through five innings. Idrogo went 5.2 innings in the longest outing by any Whitecaps starter in 2017. Idrogo gave up five hits, struck out three and allowed and both South Bend runs.

The 'Caps did their damage against Cubs reliever Matt Swarmer, who took the mound in the sixth inning. Cam Gibson and Jake Robson began the inning with consecutive singles. After an Elvis Rubio strikeout, Blaise Salter mashed a solid single to left center field, scoring both Gibson and Robson. A throwing error by the Cubs catcher Tyler Payne during the play enabled Salter to reach third base. Cole Bauml placed an RBI single up the middle, scoring Salter and providing the 'Caps their 3-2 lead. Robson paced the Whitecaps offense with three of their eight hits.

Alfred Gutierrez and Joe Navilhon combined for 3.1 innings of solid relief work- no runs and only two hits, as the Whitecaps snapped a four-game losing streak and won the first game of this three-game series. The Cubs loss broke a four-game winning streak. Both teams now sit with identical 4-4 records. Swarmer (0-1) took the Cubs loss while Gutierrez (1-0) earned his first victory as a Whitecaps pitcher. Navilhon picked up the save, his first of 2017.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this three-game set against the South Bend Cubs Friday night from Fifth Third Ballpark at 6:35p.m. Pitcher Spenser Watkins faces off against Cubs lefty Manuel Rondon.


