Whitecaps Power Not Enough in Loss

News Release

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps belted two home runs in a power display but fell to the South Bend Cubs 6-4 at Fifth Third Ballpark on Friday night.

The Whitecaps offense started fast in the first inning. A one out walk to Elvis Rubio off Cubs starter Manuel Rondon set the table for 'Caps slugger Blaise Salter, who promptly bombed a two-run home run. The Salter home run -- his second of 2017, cleared the scoreboard in left field and gave the Whitecaps their only lead. Spenser Watkins made the start for the 'Caps. Three South Bend singles in the 2nd inning scored a run and cut the 'Caps lead to 2-1. Watkins ran into trouble in the 4th inning. An RBI single by Johnny Pereda and a two-run single off the bat of Yeiler Peguero gave the Cubs a 4-2 lead and ended Watkin's second start of 2017.

Anthony Pereira provided 5th inning power with a 'Caps line drive home run to left-center field and cut the Cubs lead to 4-3. South Bend responded with a lone run in the 6th inning on a bases loaded walk by 'Caps reliever Trent Szkutnik. The Cubs increased the lead to 6-3 with an insurance run off Whitecaps pitcher Eduardo Jimenez. A Jake Robson 9th inning ground out brought home Josh Lester, but Cubs relief pitcher Wyatt Short closed out the game for the save. FINAL: @SBCubs 6 - #wcaps 4.

Rubber match tomorrow afternoon at @FifthThirdBPark. First pitch at 4pm. #wcaps @MittenBrewingCo 9:01 PM - 14 Apr 2017 3 3 Retweets 5 5 likes

South Bend improved to 5-4 while the Whitecaps fell under the .500 mark to 4-5. Spenser Watkins (1-1) absorbed the loss for West Michigan, allowing seven hits and three earned runs. Marc Huberman (1-0) picked up the win, allowing no hits and no runs in two innings of relief work. The Whitecaps managed only four hits on the night.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps are scheduled to finish this three-game set against the South Bend Cubs Saturday afternoon from Fifth Third Ballpark at 4pm. Pitcher Anthony Castro faces off against Cubs pitcher Jose Paulino. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Mike Coleman begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 3:50p.m. Tickets can be reserved for any Whitecaps 2017 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

