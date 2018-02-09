Whitecaps Place 4Topps on Sale Tuesday

COMSTOCK PARK, MI -Baseball is on its way and warmer days will soon be upon us (although it doesn't feel like it right now). Pitchers and catchers report next week!

The 25th season of West Michigan Whitecaps baseball is slated to begin on Thursday, April 5th and fans can get some of the best seats in the house for this game, and all of the other games in 2018, starting Tuesday, February 13th at 10:00 a.m. when the Safeco 4Topps go on sale.

There are 30 of these tables located behind home plate. Each table rents for $120 a game and comes with four tickets and exclusive wait service. 18 Safeco 4Topp tables were installed for the 2013 season and due to the popularity that area was expanded to a total of 30 tables for the 2016 season.

Fans can purchase these tables starting at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com or calling the front office at 616.784.4131.

Season and group tickets are currently on sale and individual tickets for all 70 games will go on sale Tuesday, February 20. Complete ticket information, including season and group ticket prices and perks, is available at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

