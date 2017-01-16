Whitecaps Looking for Next Culinary Delight

COMSTOCK PARK, MI -Before the first pitch of Spring Training flies (just four weeks away!) the West Michigan Whitecaps, along with their partner Zeeland Food Services, Inc., makers of Zoye Premium Vegetable Oil, are looking for the next star on the Fifth Third Ballpark menu! Starting today, Whitecaps fans can submit ideas for what new food items they would like to see served at Fifth Third Ballpark this summer.

This is the eighth year that a food item submitted by fans will be on the menu. Past winners include the Declaration of Indigestion, Chicks with Sticks (veggies and hummus), Baco (a taco shell made of bacon), and last year's winner, Dutch Love (a miraculous combination of pot roast, cheese curds, French fries and turkey gravy).

"This promotion is the first real sign baseball is coming, I love it!" said Jason Brower Whitecaps Fan Engagement and Social Media Coordinator . "The fan response is always great and the ideas range from simple to the outrageous. It's a great way for West Michigan to shake off the winter blues."

Submissions will be taken through Friday, January 27. They can be made via e-mail at playball@whitecapsbaseball.com or through this link which will also be available on the Whitecaps website facebook page, twitter account and Instagram account. All submissions are asked to be accompanied by a complete description and a picture, if possible.

The food idea submissions will then be pared down, and starting Thursday, February 23, fans will be able to vote for their choice for the new 2017 concessions item. Voting will take place on the Whitecaps website, www.whitecapsbaseball.com. The winning entry will be on the menu for all fans to enjoy.

The Whitecaps open the 2017 season on Thursday, April 6 against the South Bend Cubs at 6:35 pm. Season and group tickets are now on sale; individual tickets will go on sale in February. Complete ticket information, including season and group ticket prices and perks, is available at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

