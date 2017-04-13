Whitecaps FC U-15s Draw 2-2 vs. Next Gen USA Squad in Final Tune-Up

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

April 13, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

News Release

Whitecaps FC U-15 Residency were back on the field in the Netherlands on Thursday, facing American side Next Gen USA in their final tune-up before the Rotterdam Football Cup begins on Saturday.

Building off of the previous day's 4-2 win over Dutch side NAC Breda, the 'Caps played to a 2-2 draw with both goals scored by forward Yigal Bruk.

The team grew stronger in the second half with notable performances by Matteo de Brienne, Juvraj Kooner, Deylen Vellios, and Reese Carlow.

Every player on the squad has started one of the two warm-up matches as head coach Robert Earnshaw and his group prepare to test themselves over the weekend.

Keep up the great work boys! #OurAllOurHonour

