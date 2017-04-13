April 13, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
News Release
Whitecaps FC U-15 Residency were back on the field in the Netherlands on Thursday, facing American side Next Gen USA in their final tune-up before the Rotterdam Football Cup begins on Saturday.
Building off of the previous day's 4-2 win over Dutch side NAC Breda, the 'Caps played to a 2-2 draw with both goals scored by forward Yigal Bruk.
The team grew stronger in the second half with notable performances by Matteo de Brienne, Juvraj Kooner, Deylen Vellios, and Reese Carlow.
Every player on the squad has started one of the two warm-up matches as head coach Robert Earnshaw and his group prepare to test themselves over the weekend.
Keep up the great work boys! #OurAllOurHonour
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board
Major League Soccer Stories from April 13, 2017
- Match Preview: Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC - Philadelphia Union
- Worth the Wait: Kouassi Hitting Peak Form - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo Quotes - Thursday, April 13 - Houston Dynamo
- Match Preview: New York Red Bulls Host Atlantic Cup Rival D.C. - New York Red Bulls
- 5 Things You Should Know About FC Dallas' Game Against Earthquakes - FC Dallas
- Whitecaps FC U-15s Draw 2-2 vs. Next Gen USA Squad in Final Tune-Up - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Fewer Than 1,000 Tickets Remain for Friday's Cascadia Clash Against Seattle - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Painting the Picture Presented by Benjamin Moore: A Friday Night Derby vs. The Champs - Vancouver Whitecaps FC