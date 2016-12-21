Whitecaps FC to Host Philadelphia Union in 2017 MLS
December 21, 2016 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC will commence their seventh season in Major League Soccer when they host Philadelphia Union on Sunday, March 5 at BC Place, the club announced on Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT.The 2017 regular season kickoff comes three days after the 'Caps historic CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal home match against New York Red Bulls on Thursday, March 2.
Coming off a season that featured record numbers in both attendance and total television viewership, the league unveiled the home openers for all 22 clubs on Wednesday. The complete regular season schedule, along with the national television schedule, will be announced in January.
Whitecaps FC finished 2016 with a 10W-15L-9D record in MLS play, while qualifying for the Champions League quarterfinal for the first time, and capturing their sixth Cascadia Cup. They are undefeated at home in three meetings versus Philadelphia Union, who are coming off their first MLS Cup Playoffs appearance since 2011. The 'Caps emerged victorious in their only meeting last season, winning 3-2 at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania on June 25.
Fans can secure their seats to the 2017 season opener and all additional home matches by purchasing Season Tickets and becoming a 'Caps Club Member.
