Whitecaps FC to Face Bristol City FC, Cardiff City FC, and Oxford United FC in Preseason Friendlies

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC confirmed on Saturday that the club will play three exhibition matches against English Football League clubs, including Championship sides Bristol City FC and Cardiff City FC, as well as League One outfit Oxford United FC, as part of their 2017 preseason trip to the United Kingdom.

In addition to the MLS regular season, this year the preseason is built around the lead-up to Vancouver's CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal series against New York Red Bulls, starting with the first leg on February 22 at Red Bull Arena.

On Monday, January 23, Whitecaps FC will train at UBC Ken Woods Field at 11:30 a.m. PT before departing for their 11-day camp in the county borough of the Vale of Glamorgan. The first team will be joined by four Whitecaps FC 2 players, two unsigned 2017 MLS SuperDraft selections, as well as a select number of camp invitees. Current preseason roster listed below.

The preseason friendlies kick off on Friday, January 27, against the Bluebirds at the Cardiff City Training Complex. On Monday, January 30, Whitecaps FC face Oxford United FC at Dragon Park in the Wales National Football Development Centre. The 'Caps wrap up the trip on Thursday, February 2, versus Bristol City FC - location will be confirmed next week. The UK opponents' roster will be a mix of first team and U-23 players.

Following the overseas trip, the team will hold one training session in Vancouver on Monday, February 6. They will leave the next day for a 10-day camp in Portland, Oregon. The Blue and White will battle Minnesota United FC, Real Salt Lake, and Portland Timbers at Providence Park on February 9, 12, and 15, respectively, as part of the 2017 Timbers Preseason Tournament.

Following the Oregon trip, Whitecaps FC will hold training sessions in Vancouver on Saturday, February 18, and Sunday, February 19, before departing for the Champions League quarterfinal series against New York Red Bulls. The first leg is set for Wednesday, February 22, at Red Bull Arena, with the return leg on Thursday, March 2, at BC Place.

The MLS regular season kicks off on Sunday, March 5, when Whitecaps FC host Philadelphia Union at BC Place. 2017 season tickets are available from $41/month, more information at whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

Stay tuned to whitecapsfc.com for complete coverage throughout the preseason.

2017 WHITECAPS FC PRESEASON CAMP ROSTER - JANUARY 23

Goalkeepers (4): Sean Melvin*^, David Ousted, Spencer Richey, Paolo Tornaghi

Defenders (10): Christian Dean, Francis de Vries~, Sem de Wit^, Marcel de Jong*, Jordan Harvey, Jakob Nerwinski~, Tim Parker, Cole Seiler, Kendall Waston, Sheanon Williams

Midfielders (12): Christian Bolaños, Marco Bustos*, Alphonso Davies, Deybi Flores, Thomas Gardner^, Andrew Jacobson, MatÃ-as Laba, Ben McKendry*, NicolÃ¡s Mezquida, David Norman Jr.^, Cristian Techera, Russell Teibert

Wingers/Strikers (2): Giles Barnes, Kekuta Manneh*

Strikers (2): Kyle Greig, Erik Hurtado

Disabled List: David Edgar, Brett Levis

Away on training stint: Kianz Froese - German club Fortuna DÃ¼sseldorf U-23

Away on loan: Sam Adekugbe - English club Brighton & Hove Albion FC through June 2017

* Away on international duty

^ Member of Whitecaps FC 2

~ Unsigned 2017 MLS SuperDraft Selections

WHITECAPS FC PRESEASON CAMP SCHEDULE

January 23: On-field training session: 10:30 a.m. at UBC Ken Woods Field, Vancouver, BC - Media availability following training

January 24 to February 2: Training camp in Wales

February 6: On-field training session in Vancouver, BC

February 7 to 16: Training camp in Portland, Oregon (2017 Timbers Preseason Tournament)

February 18 to 19: On-field training sessions in Vancouver, BC

February 20: Depart for CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal at New York Red Bulls

WHITECAPS FC PRESEASON MATCH SCHEDULE

United Kingdom fixtures

January 27: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Cardiff City FC, 3:30 a.m. PT (Cardiff City Training Complex, Vale of Glamorgan, Wales)

January 30: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Oxford United FC, 5 a.m. PT (Wales National Football Development Centre, Newport, Wales)

February 2: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Bristol City FC - time and location to be confirmed

Timbers Preseason Tournament (All matches to be played at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon)

February 9: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Minnesota United FC, 5 p.m. PT

February 12: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Real Salt Lake, 2:30 p.m. PT

February 15: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m. PT

