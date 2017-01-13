Whitecaps FC Select UConn Huskies Defender Jakob

LOS ANGELES, CA - Vancouver Whitecaps FC selected defender Jakob Nerwinski in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft on Friday.Whitecaps FC defender Jakob Nerwinski - Recorded five goals and 17 assists in 75 starts and 81 appearances at the University of Connecticut - Three-time selection to All-American Athletic Conference Team - Co-captained at Connecticut as junior and senior

Nerwinski, 22, recorded five goals and 17 assists in his four years at the University of Connecticut, starting 75 of his 81 appearances for the Huskies.

The six-foot right back was a three-time member of the All-American Athletic Conference Team, culminating with a First Team selection as a senior. A two-year captain at Connecticut, Nerwinski was also named to the NSCAA All-East Region Second Team as a junior, then to the First Team in his final year.

The defender from Lawrenceville, New Jersey played at Notre Dame High School in his hometown, where he was a four-year All-District player. As team captain in his senior year, Nerwinski was named to the All-State, All-Area, and All-Colonial Valley Conference teams, as well as his team's Most Valuable Player.

Internationally, Nerwinski was called up to the United States men's national team U-23 college identification camp in July 2015.

Nerwinski played on the New Jersey Soccer Association 04 Development Academy team in his youth.

Jakob Nerwinski Position: Defender Height: 6-0 Weight: 175 Date of Birth: October 17, 1994 Hometown: Lawrenceville, New Jersey Citizenship: United States Status: Domestic, Unsigned Last Club: University of Connecticut Huskies How Acquired: Selected seventh overall in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft by Whitecaps FC.

