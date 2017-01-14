Whitecaps FC Residency Teams Put in Quality Displays During California Trip

January 16, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release





Whitecaps FC Residency teams completed a weekend trip to California, with both the U-18 and U-16 teams putting in a pair of strong performances.

U-18

The 'Caps kicked off their trip on Saturday with a 5-1 win over Santa Cruz Breakers Academy. Alan Camacho led the way with four goals, while Noah Verhoeven added the other.

@WhitecapsFC U18 @WFCResidency vs. Santa Cruz Breakers. pic.twitter.com/FUF7ZBdTaE

- Rich Fagan (@RichieFagan) January 14, 2017

Camacho's first strike came before the 10-minute mark after a cross from Nicolas Apostol.

After Santa Cruz tied the match on 30, minutes, the 'Caps responded straight from the kickoff. Verhoeven received the ball in midfield and drove forward one-versus-one before firing in a low left footed shot.

Less than 10 minutes later Camacho had his second off a cross from Chris Guerreiro. Four minutes later it was a hat-trick for Camacho, with Michael Baldisimo's cross tapped in from close. Later in the second half, Guerreiro again sent in a cross that Camacho headed into the top corner for a fourth goal.

"The boys played well, considering it was our first game since the Florida showcase in early December," noted U-18 head coach Rich Fagan. "It is always nice to score goals, but the quality of today's goals was excellent, I'm pleased for the team."

U-18 lineup vs. Santa Cruz Breakers

Evan Ince; Nicolas Apostol, Liam Robinson, Jonas Hakkinen,Christopher Guerreiro; Patrick Metcalfe (Nicholas Fussell 68'), Michael Baldisimo (Andres Charles-Barrera 68'), Noah Verhoeven; Ethan Gopaul, Alan Camacho, Connor Glennon

Sunday saw another strong effort, this time keeping a clean sheet in a 4-0 victory against De Anza Force, with all goals coming from crosses.

@WhitecapsFC U18 @WFCResidency vs. #DeAnza Force pic.twitter.com/t8m3dAPPL8

- Rich Fagan (@RichieFagan) January 15, 2017

Patrick Metcalfe opened the scoring on 27 minutes on a pass from Verhoeven. Apostol then made it 2-0 in the second half, curling in a left footed shot off the far post after receiving a pass from Nicholas Fussell.

Fussell then scored one himself on a cross from Terrell Smith. The final goal came off the head of Theo Bair through a Georges Mukumbilwa cross.

"We are pleased with the boys performance today, particularly in the second half," said Fagan. "De Anza were well organized and aggressive defensively. We had to be patient and take our chances when we had the opportunity. Overall we accomplished a lot this weekend. We scored goals without only one conceded, and every player contributed to the cause."

U-18 lineup vs. De Anza Force

Aidan Aylward; Nicolas Apostol, Andres Charles-Barrera, Brendan Skinner, Terrell Smith; Patrick Metcalfe (Liam Robinson 75'), Michael Baldisimo, Nicholas Fussell; Georges Mukumbilwa (Connor Glennon 80'), Theo Bair, Noah Verhoeven (Ethan Gopaul 75')

U-16

The U-16s earned a 4-0 win on Saturday over Santa Cruz Breakers.

Jose Hernandez opened the scoring on eight minutes through a Anthony Caceres cross. Gurman Sangha scored the second a couple minutes later from a Keisean Brooks cross.

Niklas White added one in the second half, getting on the end of a Gabriel Escobar set piece. Jacob Aulin completed the scoring, countering after a T-Boy Faiya throw-in.

"Overall a pleasing performance and result," said U-16 head coach Adam Day. "We weren't expecting anything near what we are capable of with the winter break and recent weather keeping our training mostly indoors, so it was an exceeding display from the boys."

U-16 lineup vs. Santa Cruz Breakers

Trevor Schneider (Darlington Murasiranwa HT); Jake Ruby, Daniel Kaiser, Nikolas White, Gabriel Escobar (Nikolas Papakryiakopoulos 55'); Anthony Caceres (Tristan Torresan 60'), Ali Zohar, Alessandro Hojabrpour; Gurman Sangha (Jacob Aulin-Angelozzi 55'), Jose Hernandez (T-Boy Faiya 50'), Keisean Brooks

The Sunday match ended in a 7-0 victory, with Hernandez and Sangha leading the way with two goals each.

U-16 lineup vs. @DeAnzaForce: Schneider; Ruby, Kaiser, White, Escobar; Caceres, Zohar, Hojabrpour (c); Sangha, Hernandez, Brooks pic.twitter.com/0lMOBVIFDt

- WFC Residency (@WFCResidency) January 15, 2017

Escobar, White, and Aulin rounded out the scoring.

"Although it was a convincing win, it wasn't a particularly great first half from us," noted Day. "We were nowhere near the level we need to be at. That said, it was a good reintroduction to match play, but we have a lot of work to do this week before San Jose Earthquakes come into town."

U-16 lineup vs. De Anza Force

Trevor Schneider; Jake Ruby (Christopher Lee 60'), Daniel Kaiser, Nikolas White, Gabriel Escobar; Anthony Caceres (Christian Campagna 60'), Ali Zohar (Jacob Aulin-Angelozzi 46'), Alessandro Hojabrpour; Gurman Sangha (T-Boy Faiya 60'), Jose Hernandez, Keisean Brooks (Nikolas Papakryiakopoulos 40')

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 16, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.