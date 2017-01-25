Whitecaps FC proud to support seventh annual Bell Let's Talk Day

Vancouver Whitecaps FC are proud to support the club's Premier Founding Partner for the seventh annual Bell Let's Talk Day. Since 2010, Bell has donated over $79 million to mental health initiatives in Canada.

Today (Wednesday, January 25), Bell will donate an additional 5¢ to mental health initiatives for every:

Text message sent* Mobile & long distance call made* Tweet using the #BellLetsTalk hashtag Instagram post using the #BellLetsTalk hashtag View of the Bell Let's Talk video on Facebook Snapchat sent using the Bell Let's Talk geofilter

*By a Bell customer only.

Last year, a total of 125,915,295 tweets, texts, calls and shares resulted in a new Bell donation of $6,295,764.75 for mental health initiatives across Canada. More than 6 million tweets made Bell Let's Talk the #1 Twitter trend both in Canada and worldwide.

Dedicated to moving mental health forward in Canada, Bell Let's Talk promotes awareness and action with a strategy built on 4 key pillars: fighting the stigma, improving access to care, supporting world-class research, and leading by example in workplace mental health.

Mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety and schizophrenia affect people of all ages around the world. One in five Canadians will experience a form of mental illness at some point in their lifetime.

One of the biggest hurdles for anyone suffering from mental illness is overcoming the stigma. It is the number one reason why two-thirds of those living with a mental illness do not seek help.

While we cannot end mental illness, we can all do our part to end the stigma surrounding it. Whitecaps FC is dedicated to supporting mental health initiatives and the club is proud to once again support Bell Let's Talk Day.

Join us in the conversation today. Participate by sharing, tweeting, texting and talking about Bell Let's Talk Day.

5 simple ways to help end the stigma and start a conversation:

Language matters - Pay attention to the words you use about mental illness Educate yourself - Learn, know and talk more, understand the signs Be kind - Small acts of kindness speak volumes Listen and ask - Sometimes it's best to just listen Talk about it - Start a dialogue, break the silence

Learn more on the Bell Let's Talk website, or connect on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

