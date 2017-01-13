Whitecaps FC Honoured with 2016 MLS Club and Executive

January 13, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release





LOS ANGELES, CA - Major League Soccer announced on Thursday evening the winners of year-end awards that recognize individuals and clubs for outstanding contributions off the playing field.Vancouver Whitecaps FC were honoured with the Commissioner's Club for Full Season Tickets for the second consecutive season.

A number of the club's sales staff also took home individual awards.

Parisa Ebrahimi, Jason McBride, Kira Millar, and Patricia Sarantakos were recognized for Fan Services. The Fan Services team, headed by Josh Nanavaty, was honoured for their Season Membership renewals.

Jennifer Wills received an award for Group Sales, while Seth Gordon, Jackie Lu-Shao, and Darren Mackay took home Season Membership honours.

Ray Khan, Kurtis Briggs, and Rhyse Harnden were selected to the Sales All-Rookie Team, and the club's Sales department was among the finalists for Ticket Sales Team of the Year.

In Corporate Partnerships, director Phil Adams and his team were finalists for Corporate Partnerships Executive and Team of the Year awards.

The Marketing department's announcement of the Marcel de Jong and David Edgar acquisitions using Pokemon Go was in the final three for the Social Media Activation of the Year.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 13, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.